STAGE
OPENING
“The Last Rabbit” by Jessica Weaver — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through Oct. 27, Spring Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$15; springsensembletheatre.org/tickets.
La Rad Nilles “Vapor Trails” — Musical interactive drawing performance, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Manitou Springs Memorial Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; pikespeakartscouncil.org.
Magician Nate Staniforth — 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Side Door, 1645 S. Tejon St., $12-$15. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8vxojtc.
“A Letter to My Nephew” — Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $27.50-$68.50; uccspresents.org.
“Angela Delfini Explains it All for You” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
“The Legend of Robin Hood” — Opens 6 p.m. Oct. 19, 6 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27, Colorado Springs Charter Academy, 2577 N. Chelton Road, $10-$15; 331-2434, actcolorado.net.
“The Postman Always Rings Twice” — Opens 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27, Dean Fleischauer Activities Center, 326 Alabama Ave., Fountain, $7-$9 in advance, $8-$10 at door; fountaintheater.org/current- play.
Aerial Aura — Aerial acrobatic performance, 2-3 p.m. Oct. 20, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; pikespeakartscouncil.org.
“Night of Comedy” — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $55; sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Improv Colorado — 7:37 p.m. Oct. 20, West End Center, 775 Colorado 105, Suite A, Palmer Lake, $8-$10; improvcolorado.com.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — Opens 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 2 p.m. Oct. 27, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Leonard Hall, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South, $20 in advance, $25 day of event; 345-2787, villageartscs.org.
“Lysistrata” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 4 p.m. Oct. 28, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $23.50; uccspresents.org.
Ongoing
“Go, Dog, Go!” — 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“The Boys Next Door” — 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Oct. 20, Funky Little Theater Company, $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
“Shakespeare in Love” — 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“A Raisin in the Sun” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; tinyurl.com/y7bhkg6e.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Mountain Rep Theatre, through Nov. 3, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
Oksar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
AUDITIONS OR SUBMISSIONS OR ENTRIES
Fountain Community Theater — Auditions for “The Thirteenth Day of Christmas,” for ages 16 and older, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22-23, Dean Fleischauer Activities Center, 326 Alabama Ave., Fountain; fountaintheater.org.
