STAGE
OPENING
“Mountain Holiday: A Christmas Melodrama and Olio” — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, through Dec. 24, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
Laughs & Drafts Comedy showcase — 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, free. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8kgpmww.
PPCC’s High Altitude Dance Ensemble — Opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3135.
Theatre Stage Reading — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Theatre, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3135.
“Roald Dahl’s the Musical” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Go online for times and dates, $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
ONGOING
“The Tap” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
“Church & State” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $18-$20; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Reckless” — Through Dec. 1, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St. Go online for times and ticket prices: funkylittletheater.org.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
AUDITIONS
“Willy Wonka” — 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, The Academy of Community Theatre, 2314 Vickers Drive. Appointments: actcolorado.net/act2/auditions.
