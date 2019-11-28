STAGE
OPENING
"Petite Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet Society, opens 10 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Drive, $3 to benefit Hope & Home; danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
"The Nutcracker" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Oklahoma City Ballet, opens 2 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$68; 520-7469, csphilharmonic.org.
"Bandstand" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$70; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - The Musical" — 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$70; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
"Christmas This Year" — Opens 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$25.75; christmasthisyear.org.
"Around the World in 80 Days" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., runs through Dec. 22, $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
"In Progress" — With PPCC's High Altitude Dance Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, Pikes Peak Community College Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3124, stephanie.kobes-newcombe@ppcc.edu.
"The Nutcracker" — 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Wasson Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; rachaelsdance@msn.com.
"The Nutcracker 2019" — Opens 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 1 p.m. Dec. 8, Mitchell Theater, 1205 Potter Drive, $20; zamuelballet.com.
"Dances with Trolls" — Opens 11 a.m. Dec. 7, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50-$44 family four pack; themat.org.
ONGOING
“Tiny Beautiful Things” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"A Christmas Carol" — 6 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Wednesday, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$25; simpich.com.
"All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Dec. 29, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
AUDITIONS
Academy of Community Theatre — Auditions for "The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.," 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, ACT & ACT II Studios, 481 Windchime Place. Registration: ctcolorado.net/flat-stanley-auditions.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM