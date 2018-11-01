STAGE
OPENING
Paula Poundstone — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $36-$40; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“David: The King of Jerusalem” — 7 p.m. Friday, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25. Tickets: thekingofjerusalem.com.
“Almost Maine” — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Pine Creek High School Auditorium, 10750 Thunder Mountain, $8-$10. Tickets: showtix4u.com.
Pauly Shore — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25; looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees.
“Church & State” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $18-$20; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Comedy & Cocktails” — A mom’s night out with Leeann & Michelle, 6:45-9 p.m. Saturday, The Colorado Springs School, 21 Broadmoor Ave., $30 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yccr6net.
“Dance, Dessert and Dreams” — Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, 2 p.m. Sunday, Wasson Theatre Complex, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; csdance.org/dance-dessert-dreams-tickets.
“Cirque Italia” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, Burlington Coat Factory, 750 Citadel Drive East, $10-$40; cirqueitalia.com/tickets.
“The Little Mermaid” — Opens 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10, Nov. 15-17, 3 p.m. Nov. 17, The Brown Center for the Arts, 975 Stout Road. Go online for ticket prices: tinyurl.com/yclmk3lo.
“The Tap” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 25, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
“Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Colorado Springs” — Vintage burlesque and variety show, 6 p.m. Nov. 10, VFW Post 4051, 430 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $20 and up, free for veterans. Tickets: pinupsontour.com.
“Lahirnya Hanuman” (the Birth of Hanuman): A Javanese Puppet Show — 3 p.m. Nov. 11, Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.
“Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour” — 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
The Cashore Marionettes — 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $7-$20. Tickets: fremont countyconcerts.org.
“Identity” — Student-directed plays and scenes, opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 17-18, Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., free. Donations of nonperishable food and toiletries for PPCC Food Pantry accepted; 502-2000.
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up; tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
ONGOING
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Mountain Rep Theatre, through Saturday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
