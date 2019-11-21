STAGE
OPENING
Sam Adams — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25; bootbarnhall.com.
"2019 Holiday Show" — Opens 6 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Dec. 21, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
"All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Friday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, runs through Dec. 29, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
"Petite Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet Society, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Drive, $3 to benefit Hope & Home; danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
"The Nutcracker" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Oklahoma City Ballet, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$68; 520-7469, csphilharmonic.org.
ONGOING
"The Wolves" — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., free, nonperishable food items and toiletries accepted to benefit the PPCC Food Pantry; 502-2082, karen.kovaly@ppcc.edu.
"Mother Courage and Her Children" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 N. Tejon St., $18-$25; tinyurl.com/yy2pcaxj.
“Tiny Beautiful Things” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 1, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"A Christmas Carol" — 6 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, through Dec. 4, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$25; simpich.com/theatre.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM