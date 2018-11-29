STAGE
OPENING
PPCC’s High Altitude Dance Ensemble — Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Theatre, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3135.
Theatre Stage Reading — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3135.
“Roald Dahl’s the Musical” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Go online for times and dates, $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
RiP Improv — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15 and up; themat.org.
“The Snowflakey Princess” — Kid’s First Theatre, 11 a.m. Dec. 8, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org.
Rogers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$89; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Dec. 13-16: “Witness” — Christmas dessert theater, opens 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., free. Tickets required: 598-2139, vgbc.org/christmas.
“Yule Be Naughty” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sunday, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
ONGOING
“Reckless” — Through Saturday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St. Go online for times and ticket prices: funkylittletheater.org.
“Mountain Holiday: A Christmas Melodrama and Olio” — Through Dec. 24, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
AUDITIONS
“Willy Wonka” — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, The Academy of Community Theatre, 2314 Vickers Drive. Appointments: actcolorado.net/act2/auditions.
