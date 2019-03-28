STAGE
OPENING
Pour Your Own Laughs Comedy Show — 7 p.m. Thursday, Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave., free. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yy4aeouu.
Tommy Ryman — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for ticket prices; 591-9707, loonees.com.
“Hands on a Hardbody” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except April 6), 2 p.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. April 6, through April 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Tainted Cabaret-Neo Burlesque and Variety Show — With Bunny Bee, 8 p.m. Saturday, Zodiac, 230 Pueblo Ave., $12-$25; tinyurl.com/y3hwheew.
“Cooking with Marge” — 4 p.m. Sunday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $19; funkylittle theater.org.
Spencer James — Opens 7 p.m. April 4, 9:30 p.m. April 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 5-6, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for ticket prices; 591-9707, loonees.com.
Monster Jam — Opens 7 p.m. April 5, 1 and 7 p.m. April 6, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15-$52. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproductions of the story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection, opens 7:30 p.m. April 5, 2 and 5 p.m. April 6, 3 p.m. April 7; “Junior Gallery of Living Art” for families with kids, 11 a.m. April 6, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.
TVunscripted: Live Comedy — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m. April 6, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $8 in advance, $10 at door; funkylittletheater.org.
“Rain — A Tribute to The Beatles” — 7:30 p.m. April 9, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$55; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
April 11-13: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — Opens 7 p.m. April 11, 7 p.m. April 12-13, 2 p.m. April 13, Creek Theatre Auditorium, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., $8-$10; pchscs.booktix.com.
Thai Rivera — Opens 7 p.m. April 11, 9:30 p.m. April 11, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 12-13, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., for ticket prices, visit loonees.com or call 591-9707.
ONGOING
“Borscht Belted” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday- Saturday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculation” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $15-$19; funkylittle theater.org.
“Aesop” — 5:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; simpich.com.
“Ben and the Magic Paintbrush” — 6 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through April 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“One Bad Apple...or...as the Worm Turns” — 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 10, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
AUDITIONS AND SUBMISSIONS
Summer Musical Auditions — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St. Registration: funkylittletheater.org.
”Our Shorts are Showing” — Play submissions accepted through May 15; tinyurl.com/yxuncmo2.
