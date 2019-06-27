STAGE
OPENING
Zoltan — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
“The Golden Age of Radio” — Reader’s Theatre, 1-3 p.m. Friday, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $5-$10. Tickets: pillarinstitute.org.
Laugh Your Brass Off — 8-10 p.m. Friday, Brass Brewing Co., 318 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y4oucabe.
“The Jungle Book” — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Canyon Campus, 1810 Northgate Blvd., $3-$5, free for 2 and younger; 234-8809.
“Red” — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through July 7, Cellar at Carter-Payne, 320 S. Weber St., $7-$13; artxcolorado.org/product/red.
“C.S. Lewis” — 4 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $44.25-$95.75; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
”Mary Magdalene’s Journey — a Blues Gospel” — First Strike Theatre and RAWtools, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, $10. Call for location. Reservations required by Friday: 471-3405.
“Sonder” — Presented by Circus Foundry, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $28; uccspresents.org.
“In God We Trust” — 6-9 p.m. July 4 Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park; tinyurl.com/y5kfn2ua.
John Charles — Opens 7 p.m. July 5, 9:30 p.m. July 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 6, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
ONGOING
“Alice in Wonderland” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $5-$10; csconservatory.org.
“Measure for Measure” — Presented by Theatreworks, 7 p.m. through July 21, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3106 Gateway Road, $39.75 and up. Go online for specific dates: uccspresents.org.
“One Bad Apple ... or ... as the Worm Turns” — 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 10, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
“Prairied Treasure ... or ... Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM