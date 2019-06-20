STAGE
OPENING
“The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?” — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Center’s Studio Bee, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27.75; 520-7469; pikespeakcenter.com.
“Alice in Wonderland” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, opens 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 27, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $5-$10; csconservatory.org.
“Measure for Measure” — Presented by Theatreworks, opens 7 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. through July 21, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3106 Gateway Road, $39.75 and up. Go online for specific dates: uccspresents.org.
Zoltan — Opens 7 p.m. June 27, 9:30 p.m. June 27, 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 28-29, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
“The Golden Age of Radio” — Reader’s Theatre, 1-3 p.m. June 28, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $5-$10. Tickets: pillarinstitute.org.
Laugh Your Brass Off — 8-10 p.m. June 28, Brass Brewing Co., 318 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y4oucabe.
“The Jungle Book” — Opens 7 p.m. June 28, 2 and 7 p.m. June 29, Discovery Canyon Campus, 1810 Northgate Blvd., $3-$5, free for 2 and younger; 234-8809.
“C.S. Lewis” — 4 p.m. June 29, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $44.25-$95.75; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
”Mary Magdalene’s Journey — a Blues Gospel” — First Strike Theatre and RAWtools, 4:30 p.m. June 29, $10. Call for location. Reservations required by June 28: 471-3405.
“Sonder” — Presented by Circus Foundry, 7:30 p.m. June 30, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $28; uccspresents.org.
ONGOING
The World Series of Comedy — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
“One Bad Apple ... or ... as the Worm Turns” — 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 10, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
“Prairied Treasure ... or .. .Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
