STAGE
OPENING
Drew Dunn — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
“Little Shop of Horrors” — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through July 28, Widefield High School, 615 Widefield Drive, $5; tinyurl.com/yynl8nfu.
“Spamalot” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 17, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $20-$26; funkylittletheater.org.
The Amazing Acro-cats — Opens 1 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18-$32; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
“When We Knew Everything” — Presented by Inside Out Youth Services, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $10; tinyurl.com/y48rr3vl.
Ron Feingold — Opens 7 p.m. July 25, 9:30 p.m. July 25, 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 26-27, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
“Disaster!” — A Youth Rep Ensemble Production, opens 7 p.m. July 25, 7 p.m. July 26-27, 2 p.m. July 28, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Tim Hawkins — 7:30 p.m. July 26, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $26.75-$83.25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
“Measure for Measure” — Presented by Theatreworks, 7 p.m. through Sunday, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3106 Gateway Road, $39.75 and up. Go online for specific dates: uccspresents.org.
“The Laramie Project” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through July 28, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15. Tickets: 357-3080, springsensembletheatre.org.
“Ice Cream Theatre” — 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 4, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 for family four-pack; themat.org.
“One Bad Apple ... or ... as the Worm Turns” — 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 10, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
“The Comedy of Errors” — Theatreworks, through Aug. 16, various locations, free. Dates, times and locations: uccspresents.org/ experience-art/theatreworks/current-season.
“Grease” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Aug. 17, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
“My Partner: Classic Melodrama and Olio” — Through Aug. 18, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
“Tinker Yorkinee Spree’s Fantabulous Suitcase Circus: Episode II” — 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays through Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, through Sept. 15, Simpich Showcase Theatre, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; 465-2492, simpich.com.
“Prairied Treasure ... or ... Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
