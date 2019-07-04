STAGE
OPENING
“In God We Trust” — 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park; tinyurl.com/y5kfn2ua.
John Charles — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
“Grease” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Friday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, runs through Aug. 17, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
“The Laramie Project” — Opens 7:30 p.m. July 11, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, except July 14, through July 28, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15. Tickets: 357-3080, springsensembletheatre.org.
Mo Alexander — Opens 7 p.m. July 12, 9:30 p.m. July 12, 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 13, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
Live Improv Comedy — With TVunscripted, 7:15-9 p.m. July 13, Funky Little Theater Co., 2109 Templeton Gap Road, $12-$15; tinyurl.com/y6xop3q5.
Steve Martin and Martin Short — Featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko, 7:30 p.m. July 13, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $99.50-$249.50; pikespeakcenter.com.
“Ice Cream Theatre” — Opens 7 p.m. July 13, 7 p.m. July 14-Aug. 4, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 for family four pack; themat.org.
ONGOING
“Red” — 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Cellar at Carter-Payne, 320 S. Weber St., $7-$13; artxcolorado.org/product/red.
“Measure for Measure” — Presented by Theatreworks, 7 p.m. through July 21, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3106 Gateway Road, $39.75 and up. Go online for specific dates: uccspresents.org.
“One Bad Apple...or...as the Worm Turns” — 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 10, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
“My Partner: Classic Melodrama and Olio” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Aug. 18, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
“Prairied Treasure...or...Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
