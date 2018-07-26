Stage
Plays, comedy, dance and other stage events in and around Colorado Springs.
OPENING
“The Pajama Game” — Youth Rep Ensemble, opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Macbeth” — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, runs through Aug. 26, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. For dates and times: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
Peace Project 2018 Weekend Performances — With featured performers Luke Cissell, Janice Gould, Rosemary Lytle, Heidi Cooper, Andrew Ziegler and First Strike Theatre, 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 25 W. Kiowa St., use entrance at 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave., free; tinyurl.com/y84gshvb.
Improv Colorado — 7:37 p.m. Saturday, West Side Center, 755 Colorado 105, Suite A, Palmer Lake, $8-$10. Tickets: improvcolorado.com.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” — Opens 7 p.m. Aug. 2, runs through Aug. 25, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. For dates and time: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
Happy Hour Stand-Up — With Sam Adams, 6 p.m. Aug. 3, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, SaGaJi Theatre, 30 W. Dale St., $12; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” — Opens 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Mountain Rep Theatre, through Aug. 25, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. For dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Circus of the Night” — Opens 9 p.m. Aug. 3, 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 25, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25. Tickets: themat.org.
ONGOING
“Forever Plaid” — Mountain Rep Theatre, through Sunday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. For dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Body Awareness” — 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $15-$19. Advance tickets: funkylittletheater.org.
“Spectrum: lgbtqia+ One-Act Play Festival” — Featuring eight short plays by female playwrights, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $19. Advance tickets: funkylittletheater.org.
“The Big Bubble Circus Ice Cream Theatre” — 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12. Tickets: tinyurl.com/j9yklg5.
“Hot Night in the Old Town: A Classic Melodrama Olio” — Through Aug. 25, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. For dates and times: mountainrep.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM