STAGE
OPENING
"David and Kate Get Re-Married" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; 465-6321, themat.org.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo — 6 p.m. Jan. 18, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13-$40; 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com.
ONGOING
“The Sound of Music” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
