STAGE
OPENING
“The Sound of Music” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $33-$84; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“A New Brain” — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Friends — The Musical Parody” — 7 p.m. Jan. 14, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $53; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Chris D’Elia — 7 p.m. Jan. 17, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.50 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Go online for times and dates, $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM