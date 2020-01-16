STAGE
OPENING
"David and Kate Get Re-Married" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; 465-6321, themat.org.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo — 6 p.m. Saturday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13-$40; 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com.
"Disney's Newsies" — Presented by Starz Theater Co., opens 6 p.m. Jan. 24, 1 p.m. Jan. 25-26, 6 p.m. Jan. 25-26, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $14-$17; starztheater.org.
"Lend Me a Tenor" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through Feb. 8, 4 p.m. Jan. 26, Funky Little Theater, 1367 Pecan St., $5-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM