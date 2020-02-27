STAGE
OPENING
"Mrs. Gladys Merriweather's Young Ladies' Guide to the Venereal Arts: A Cabaret" — Opens 7 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St., $15. Tickets: 633-4240, themodbo.com.
"One Drop of Love" — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado College, Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.
"The Notorious Nugget" — Opens 7:30 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through March 22, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
"Dungeons & Dragons" — Presented by TVunscripted, 7:30 p.m. March 6, Welcome Fellow, 616 N. Tejon St., $9-$15; tinyurl.com/vou39zr.
"The Vagina Monologue" — Opens 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through March 14, Funky Little Theater, 1367 Pecan St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
"King Lear" by William Shakespeare — Opens 7 p.m. March 6, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5:30 p.m Sundays, through March 22, The Next Us, 525 N. Cascade Ave., $7-$14; counterweighttheatre.com.
“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” — Opens 6 p.m. March 6, runs through April 5, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10 and up. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
“The Bridges of Madison County” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
