STAGE
OPENING
Brian Regan — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $62 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
"Stealing Sugar" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 22, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
Laughy Tap Comedy Show — 7 p.m. Friday, Happy Tap, 1757 Eighth St., free; tinyurl.com/vb3tr9x.
“The Bridges of Madison County” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, runs through March 1, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Mystery Science 3000 Live" — 6 p.m. Feb. 16, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$55; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
"Lend Me a Tenor" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Funky Little Theater, 1367 Pecan St., $5-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
"Small Mouth Sounds" — Through Feb. 16, Theatreworks, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; uccspresents.org.
