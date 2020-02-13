STAGE
OPENING
“The Bridges of Madison County” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, runs through March 1, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Mystery Science 3000 Live" — 6 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$55; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
"We are All Aliens and Other Tales of Radical Imagination - A Brand New Spoken-Word Monologue by Guillermo Gómez-Peña" — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cornerstone 131, Screening Room, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado College, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents
Jubal Flagg — Opens 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $16; 591-0707, loonees.com.
Axis Dance Co. — 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$54.75; uccspresents.org.
ONGOING
"Small Mouth Sounds" — Through Sunday, Theatreworks, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; uccspresents.org.
"Stealing Sugar" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 22, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM