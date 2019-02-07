STAGE
OPENING
“Murder of the Heart” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18 and up; themat.org.
“Anna in the Tropics” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Mondays, through Feb. 24, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Beautiful Chaos” — With Colorado Springs Conservatory and Ormao Dance Company, Ballet Society, Liberty High School dance students and more, 6 p.m. Sunday, Stargazers Theatre and Events Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
“Evita” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $33-$84; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
David Dorfman Dance — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $27.50 and up; uccspresents.org.
“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, except Feb. 17, through March 3, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$15; 357-3039, springsensembletheatre.org.
“One Bad Apple ... or ... as the Worm Turns” — Opens 6 p.m. Feb. 14, 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 10, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
Adam Cayton Holland — 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, The Side Door, 1645 S. Tejon St., $13; sidedoormusic.com.
“Appalachian Springs” — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs with Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, opens 7 p.m. Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$35; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
Adrianne Chalepah — 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., free, ticket required; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
ONGOING
“Rumors” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
“Great Expectations” — 5:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Feb. 17, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; simpich.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM