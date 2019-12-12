STAGE
OPENING
"Simply Christmas - Restoring the Wonder" — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. Free tickets required: 598-2139, vgbc.org/christmas.
"Yule be Naughty Too" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, through Dec. 22, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
“The Sound of Music” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, runs through Jan. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"The Heart of Christmas" — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25; heartofchristmas.org.
"Ho Ho: An R-Rated Christmas Cabaret" — Opens 7 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., $15; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
"PJ Masks Live" — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Irish Christmas — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$30; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
"Nutcracker" — Colorado Youth Ballet and dancers of Colorado Ballet Society, opens 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21-23, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$35; 255-3232, danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
“The Nutcracker Meets the Duke” — With the Academy Jazz Ensemble and the Peak School of Dance, 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Brown Center for the Arts, The Classical Academy, 975 Stout Road, $15; 27302.danceticketing.com.
ONGOING
"Dances with Trolls" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50-$44 family four pack; themat.org.
"Around the World in 80 Days" — Through Dec. 22, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
"All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Dec. 29, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
