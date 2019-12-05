STAGE
OPENING
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - The Musical" — 7 p.m. Thursday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$70; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
"Christmas This Year" — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$25.75; christmasthisyear.org.
"Around the World in 80 Days" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., runs through Dec. 22, $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
"In Progress" — With PPCC's High Altitude Dance Ensemble, open 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Community College Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3124, stephanie.kobes-newcombe@ppcc.edu.
"The Nutcracker" — 2 p.m. Saturday, Wasson Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; rachaelsdance@msn.com.
"The Nutcracker 2019" — Opens 1 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Mitchell Theater, 1205 Potter Drive, $20; zamuelballet.com.
"Dances with Trolls" — Opens 11 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50-$44 family four pack; themat.org.
"Simply Christmas - Restoring the Wonder" — Opens 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 p.m. Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. Free tickets required: 598-2139, vgbc.org/christmas.
"Yule be Naughty Too" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, through Dec. 22, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
“The Sound of Music” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, runs through Jan. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"The Heart of Christmas" — Opens 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 4 p.m. Dec. 15, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25; heartofchristmas.org.
"Ho Ho: An R-Rated Christmas Cabaret" — Opens 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., $15; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
ONGOING
"All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Dec. 29, go online for days and times, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM