STAGE
OPENING
“A Magical Cirque Christmas” — 7 p.m. Thursday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$125; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“Super Bubble” — Kid’s First Theatre, opens 11 a.m. Monday, 2 and 4 p.m. Monday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org.
“The Sound of Music” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $33-$84; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
“The Puppet Maker: A Story of Christmas” — 4 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; simpich.com/theatre-2018.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Go online for times and dates, $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
AUDITIONS OR SUBMISSIONS OR ENTRIES
“Fond Farewell” — Auditions for ages 16 and older, 5-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain; fountaintheater.org.
