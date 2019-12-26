STAGE
OPENING
"Holiday Wishes" — Presented by Cirque Musica, 7 p.m. Thursday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$80; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Adam Trent's "Holiday Magic" — 7 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$48; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Mr. Guffaw's 2020 Bubble Bash — Opens 11 a.m. Tuesday, 2 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 family four pack; themat.org.
ONGOING
"All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Sunday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
“The Sound of Music” — Through Jan. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM