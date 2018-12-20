STAGE
OPENING
“A Colorado Nutcracker” — Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, opens 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $19.50-$48.50; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas” — 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$125; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“Super Bubble” — Kid’s First Theatre, opens 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 31, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org.
ONGOING
“On the Thirteenth Day of Christmas” — 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain, $8-$10; fountaintheater.org.
“The Snowflakey Princess” — Kid’s First Theatre, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org.
“Yule Be Naughty” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sunday, through Sunday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — Through Sunday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $6-$19. Go online for dates and times: tinyurl.com/yacb9wqn.
“Mountain Holiday: A Christmas Melodrama and Olio” — Through Monday, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“The Puppet Maker: A Story of Christmas” — 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Saturdays-Sundays, 4 p.m. Fridays, through Jan. 1, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; simpich.com/theatre-2018.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Go online for times and dates, $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
AUDITIONS OR SUBMISSIONS OR ENTRIES
“Fond Farewell” — Auditions for ages 16 and older, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 27-28, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain; fountaintheater.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM