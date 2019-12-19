STAGE
OPENING
"Nutcracker" — Colorado Youth Ballet and dancers of Colorado Ballet Society, opens 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$35; 255-3232, danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
“The Nutcracker Meets the Duke” — With the Academy Jazz Ensemble and the Peak School of Dance, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Brown Center for the Arts, The Classical Academy, 975 Stout Road, $15; 27302.danceticketing.com.
"Holiday Wishes" — Presented by Cirque Musica, 7 p.m. Dec. 26, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$80; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Adam Trent's "Holiday Magic" — 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$48; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
"A Doublewide Texas Christmas" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Funky Little Theater, 1367 Pecan St. Ticket prices: funkylittletheater.org.
"Yule be Naughty Too" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
"Around the World in 80 Days" — Through Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
"Dances with Trolls" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50-$44 family four pack; themat.org.
"All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Dec. 29, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
“The Sound of Music” — Through Jan. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Call or go online for dates and times: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM