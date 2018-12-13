STAGE
OPENING
“The Long Christmas Ride Home” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Colorado College, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Cornerstone 108, Norberg Studio, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
“Witness” — Christmas dessert theater, opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., free. Tickets required: 598-2139, vgbc.org/christmas.
“Yule Be Naughty” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sunday, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
“Laugh Your Brass Off” — With Mel Klema and other comedians, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Brass Brewing Co., 318 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y8jaakox.
“On the Thirteenth Day of Christmas” — Opens 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain, $8-$10; fountaintheater.org.
“The Puppet Maker: A Story of Christmas” — Opens 4 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Saturdays-Sundays, 4 p.m. Fridays, through Jan. 1, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; simpich.com/theatre-2018.
“The Modbo Ho Ho” — A Christmas cabaret for grown-ups, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., $15; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“15th of December: A One-of-a-kind Christmas Spectacular” — Music, carols, dancing and more with Jared Anderson and friends, opens 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$21; 15thofdecember.com.
“Rat Pack Christmas” — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $33-$84; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“A Colorado Nutcracker” — Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, opens 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 23, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $19.50-$48.50; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$89; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“The Snowflakey Princess” — Kid’s First Theatre, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — Through Dec. 23, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $6-$19. Go online for dates and times: tinyurl.com/yacb9wqn.
“Mountain Holiday: A Christmas Melodrama and Olio” — Through Dec. 24, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Go online for times and dates, $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
AUDITIONS OR SUBMISSIONS OR ENTRIES
“Fond Farewell” — Auditions for ages 16 and older, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 27-28, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain; fountaintheater.org.
