STAGE
OPENING
”The Pirate Ninja (Cupcake) Musical” — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $5-$10. Tickets: dragontheatre productions.org.
“Tom Sawyer, Detective” — Opens 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain, $8-$10; fountain theater.org.
”Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical” — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8-9, 2 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 10, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4050 S. Nonchalant Circle, $15-$20. Tickets: villageartscs.org/current-production.
Nick Swardson — Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
Sumukh Torgalkar — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
”Kiss: A Circus of the Night” — Opens 9 p.m. Aug. 9, 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 24, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25; themat.org.
Korean Folk Performing Arts — In celebration of 74th National Liberation Day of Korea, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10, Memorial Park, 250 S. Union Blvd.; 229-1234.
ONGOING
”Ice Cream Theatre” — 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 for family four pack; themat.org.
”One Bad Apple ... or ... as the Worm Turns” — 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 10, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
”The Comedy of Errors” — Theatreworks, through Aug. 16, various locations, free. Dates, times and locations: uccspresents.org/experience-art/theatreworks/current-season.
”Spamalot” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 17, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $20-$26; funkylittletheater.org.
”Grease” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Aug. 17, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
”My Partner: Classic Melodrama and Olio” — Through Aug. 18, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
”Tinker Yorkinee Spree’s Fantabulous Suitcase Circus: Episode II” — 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays through Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Sept. 15, Simpich Showcase Theatre, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; 465-2492, simpich.com.
”Prairied Treasure ... or ... Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM