OPENING
Sumukh Torgalkar — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
”The Tempest” — By William Shakespeare, opens 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Aug. 16-18, The Cellar at Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., $8-$15; artxcolorado.org/product/the-tempest.
”Kiss: A Circus of the Night” — Opens 9 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 24, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25; themat.org.
Korean Folk Performing Arts — In celebration of 74th National Liberation Day of Korea, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park, 250 S. Union Blvd.; 229-1234.
”Oddville: A Love Story?” — Opens 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Pikes Peak Center’s Studio Bee, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27.75; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
Nick Swardson — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: 591-9707, loonees.com.
”Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4050 S. Nonchalant Circle, $15-$20. Tickets: villageartscs.org/current-production.
”One Bad Apple ... or .. .as the Worm Turns” — 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
”Tom Sawyer, Detective” — 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain, $8-$10; fountaintheater.org.
”The Comedy of Errors” — Theatreworks, through Aug. 16, various locations, free. Dates, times and locations: uccspresents.org/ experience-art/theatreworks/current-season.
”Spamalot” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 17, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $20-$26; funkylittletheater.org.
”Grease” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Aug. 17, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
”My Partner: Classic Melodrama and Olio” — Through Aug. 18, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
”Tinker Yorkinee Spree’s Fantabulous Suitcase Circus: Episode II” — 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays through Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, through Sept. 15, Simpich Showcase Theatre, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; 465-2492, simpich.com.
”Prairied Treasure .. .or ... Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
