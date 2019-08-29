STAGE
OPENING
”The Andrews Brothers” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Friday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, runs through Sept. 15, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
”Mythico” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. 2 p.m. Sept. 8, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St. Ticket prices: themat.org.
Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
”The Mountaintop” — Through Sept. 8, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
”Tinker Yorkinee Spree’s Fantabulous Suitcase Circus: Episode II” — 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, through Sept. 15, Simpich Showcase Theatre, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; 465-2492, simpich.com.
”Prairied Treasure ... or ... Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
