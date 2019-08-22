STAGE
OPENING
”The Mountaintop” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., runs through Sept. 8, $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
”Sherlock Homes Unscripted” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $18; our.show/funky/45059.
”PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $19; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
”The Andrews Brothers” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Aug. 30, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, runs through Sept. 15, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
ONGOING
”The Kiss — A Circus of the Night” — 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25; themat.org.
”Tinker Yorkinee Spree’s Fantabulous Suitcase Circus: Episode II” — 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, through Sept. 15, Simpich Showcase Theatre, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; 465-2492, simpich.com.
”Prairied Treasure...or...Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
AUDITIONS
Fountain Community Theater — Auditions for “Harvey,” 5-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain; fountaintheater.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM