STAGE
OPENING
Peridance Contemporary Dance Co. — Presented by Colorado Springs Dance Theatre with Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $40-$50; tinyurl.com/y3gpfpr2.
Spencer James — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for ticket prices; 591-9707, loonees.com.
Monster Jam — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15-$52. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproductions of the story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection, opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; “Junior Gallery of Living Art” for families with younger children, 11 a.m. Saturday, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.
TVunscripted: Live Comedy — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $8 in advance, $10 at door; funkylittletheater.org.
“Rain — A Tribute to The Beatles” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$55; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — Opens 7 p.m. April 11, 7 p.m. April 12-13, 2 p.m. April 13, Creek Theatre Auditorium, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., $8-$10; pchscs.booktix.com.
Thai Rivera — Opens 7 p.m. April 11, 9:30 p.m. April 11, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 12-13, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for ticket prices; 591-9707, loonees.com.
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” — Opens 7 p.m. April 11, 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through April 20 and 2 p.m. April 20, Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; sarah.shaver@ppcc.edu.
“WTF-2” — Opens 7:30 p.m. April 11, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 28, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18; themat.org.
David: King of Jerusalem Musical — Opens 7 p.m. April 12, 1 p.m. April 13, Charis Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25, free for children younger than 4. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3zohys6.
“How Green Was My Valley” — Opens 7:30 p.m. April 12, 7:30 p.m. April 13, 3 p.m. April 14, Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.
“Timenessless” — Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, 6 p.m. April 13, SunWater Spa, 514 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/y4mvojdw.
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias — 8 p.m., April 13, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $43 and up; broadmoorworldarena.com.
Rodney Carrington — 7 p.m. April 18, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $44-$180; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
“Ben and the Magic Paintbrush” — 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Hands on a Hardbody” — 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“One Bad Apple ... or ... as the Worm Turns” — 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 10, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
AUDITIONS OR SUBMISSIONS OR ENTRIES
Fountain Community Theater — Auditions for “Tom Sawyer: Detective,” 3-5 p.m. June 13, 5-7 p.m. June 14, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain; fountaintheater.org.
