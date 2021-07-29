Daniel Dreyfuss, owner of Pies & Grinders, has a new menu at the three locations for his pizza shops in Monument, Black Forest and Colorado Springs. The big news is that there is an option of having CBD-infused pizza and wing sauces.
“The new options only include CBD, not THC,” he said. “It’s not something that gets you ‘high.’ It’s not marijuana, its CBD, which is used for a variety of reasons.”
Dreyfuss says he worked with a third-party lab to be sure the ingredients for the sauces would not include any THC. The infused foods are prepped away from the original menu items, so there is no cross-contamination for those who do not want CBD in their food.
“There will never be an issue with cross-contamination. You will not get the sauces with CBD in it unless you ordered it,” Dreyfuss said. “For me, the messages that are important is the difference between CBD and THC and cross contamination being a complete non issue. The fact is that CBD is an option for guests.”
Click or tap here for a look at the Pies & Grinders menu.