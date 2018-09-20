go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

¡Mayday! from Strange Music — With 1Ton of Potluck, Chain Store Collective, Vetlyfe, Seen Loc with #PressPlayDoe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

FRIDAY

September Mourning — With Kaleido, Charcoal Tongue, Hells Circus, Sins Of Man, Suspension 9, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Rocky Mountain District Barbershop Singing Competition — With singers from a nine-state area, 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts.

Authority Zero — With Runaway Kids, In the Whale, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

New Vintage Jazz — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., Classically Alive

“Blockbuster Broadway” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Timmy Vilgiate, The Yeti and Stalemate — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Tannahill Weavers — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Chute Nine — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Rocky Mountain District Barbershop Singing Competition — With singers from a nine-state area, 10 a.m., Ent Center for the Arts.

City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With We Dream Dawn, featuring Bridget Law, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Smile Empty Soul & FLAW — With Code Red Riot, He Kill 3, Lamb Bed, Worldwide Panic, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Nelly — 7 p.m., Security Service Field

Bullet Boys, Enuff Z’nuff — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jason Miller Band — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., Dale J. Miller Center for Guitar Studies

“Blockbuster Broadway” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Westside Rhythm Kings — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Chute Nine — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Sweet Leaf & Maiden Denver — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop

Trick Dog — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City

Organ with Friends — 3 p.m., First Christian Church

Emerging Artists Concert — “Notes from a Trebled Mind” — Opera Theatre of the Rockies, 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Diane Cluck — Opening with Wolfn’ Ma, 5:30 p.m., Red Crags, Manitou Springs

Doug Cameron — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Countywide — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

SEPT. 28

Jungle — With Neil Frances, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Louise Goffin — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts

My Blue Sky — Allman Brothers Band Tribute, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Bullitt Bread — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

6035 —8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SEPT. 29

Too Many Zooz — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Eef and the Blues Express — 7 pm., Hotel Elegante

Joe Johnson — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Wai and EcoSono Ensemble — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall, Ent Center for the Arts

American Music Icons — With Sunny G., 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

“Elina Vahala — Beautiful Finland” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Home: Street Requim — With DGMC and Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church

3 of a Kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Micki Free — Blues Rock, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop

SEPT. 30

“Elina Vahala — Beautiful Finland” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

KBong — With Kash’d Out, The Knightbeats, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Micki Free — Native American Flute, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

OCT. 3

Royal Bliss — With Joyous Wolf, Messer, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Dave Mason & Steve Cropper — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Roma Ransom — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

OCT. 4

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Bezz Believe — 8 p.m., Peak 31

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments