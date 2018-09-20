MUSIC
THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
¡Mayday! from Strange Music — With 1Ton of Potluck, Chain Store Collective, Vetlyfe, Seen Loc with #PressPlayDoe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
FRIDAY
September Mourning — With Kaleido, Charcoal Tongue, Hells Circus, Sins Of Man, Suspension 9, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Rocky Mountain District Barbershop Singing Competition — With singers from a nine-state area, 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts.
Authority Zero — With Runaway Kids, In the Whale, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
New Vintage Jazz — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., Classically Alive
“Blockbuster Broadway” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Timmy Vilgiate, The Yeti and Stalemate — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Tannahill Weavers — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Chute Nine — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Rocky Mountain District Barbershop Singing Competition — With singers from a nine-state area, 10 a.m., Ent Center for the Arts.
City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With We Dream Dawn, featuring Bridget Law, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Smile Empty Soul & FLAW — With Code Red Riot, He Kill 3, Lamb Bed, Worldwide Panic, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Nelly — 7 p.m., Security Service Field
Bullet Boys, Enuff Z’nuff — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jason Miller Band — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., Dale J. Miller Center for Guitar Studies
“Blockbuster Broadway” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Westside Rhythm Kings — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Chute Nine — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Sweet Leaf & Maiden Denver — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop
Trick Dog — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City
Organ with Friends — 3 p.m., First Christian Church
Emerging Artists Concert — “Notes from a Trebled Mind” — Opera Theatre of the Rockies, 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Diane Cluck — Opening with Wolfn’ Ma, 5:30 p.m., Red Crags, Manitou Springs
Doug Cameron — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Countywide — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
SEPT. 28
Jungle — With Neil Frances, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Louise Goffin — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts
My Blue Sky — Allman Brothers Band Tribute, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Bullitt Bread — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
6035 —8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SEPT. 29
Too Many Zooz — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Eef and the Blues Express — 7 pm., Hotel Elegante
Joe Johnson — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Wai and EcoSono Ensemble — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall, Ent Center for the Arts
American Music Icons — With Sunny G., 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
“Elina Vahala — Beautiful Finland” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Home: Street Requim — With DGMC and Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church
3 of a Kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Micki Free — Blues Rock, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop
SEPT. 30
“Elina Vahala — Beautiful Finland” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
KBong — With Kash’d Out, The Knightbeats, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Micki Free — Native American Flute, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
OCT. 3
Royal Bliss — With Joyous Wolf, Messer, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Dave Mason & Steve Cropper — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Roma Ransom — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
OCT. 4
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Bezz Believe — 8 p.m., Peak 31
