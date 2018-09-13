go-music

MUSIC

FRIDAY

Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee

King Iso, King Kash — With #PressPlayDoe on the 1’s & 2’s, D-Note with Timothy C, Apock, T.N.D., Phinix, Young Sour, Cypher Tank Records, Mafio Gang, The Sarge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Emily Barnes Trio — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center.

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wirewood Station — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With High Altitude, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Salt of Sanguine — With Letters from the Sun, Bridges Will Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Chauncy Crandall — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

“Beethoven 7” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Elton Dan & the Rocket Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Facing Forward — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Martini Shot — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Archtop Eddy — 11:30 a.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

“Beethoven 7” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Hed P.E. — With Cryptic Writings, Fall from Silence, Mammothor, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Upon a Burning Body — With Nekrogoblikon, Buried Above Ground, Adrift on River Styx, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

Powerman 5000 — With The Dub Project, Seven Days Lost, Night of the Living Shred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Orgy — With Motograter, Brand of Julez, The Crowned, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Chauncy Crandall — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., St. Andrews Church, Manitou Springs

SEPT. 20

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

¡Mayday! from Strange Music — With 1Ton of Potluck, Chain Store Collective, Vetlyfe, Seen Loc with #PressPlayDoe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

SEPT. 21

September Mourning — With Kaleido, Charcoal Tongue, Hells Circus, Sins Of Man, Suspension 9, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Authority Zero — With Runaway Kids, In the Whale, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

New Vintage Jazz — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., Classically Alive

Blockbuster Broadway — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Tannahill Weavers — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Chute Nine — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SEPT. 22

City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With We Dream Dawn, featuring Bridget Law, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Smile Empty Soul & FLAW — With Code Red Riot, He Kill 3, Lamb Bed, Worldwide Panic, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Nelly — 7 p.m., Security Service Field

Bullet Boys, Enuff Z’nuff — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jason Miller Band — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., Dale J. Miller Center for Guitar Studies

Blockbuster Broadway — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Westside Rhythm Kings — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Chute Nine — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Sweet Leaf & Maiden Denver — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop

SEPT. 23

Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City

Organ with Friends — 3 p.m., First Christian Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Diane Cluck — Opening with Wolfn’ Ma, 5:30 p.m., Red Crags, Manitou Springs

Doug Cameron — 7 p.m., Cañon City Hugh School Auditorium

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

SEPT. 26

Bruce Hayes — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

