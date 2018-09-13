MUSIC
FRIDAY
Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee
King Iso, King Kash — With #PressPlayDoe on the 1’s & 2’s, D-Note with Timothy C, Apock, T.N.D., Phinix, Young Sour, Cypher Tank Records, Mafio Gang, The Sarge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Emily Barnes Trio — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center.
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wirewood Station — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With High Altitude, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Salt of Sanguine — With Letters from the Sun, Bridges Will Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Chauncy Crandall — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
“Beethoven 7” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Facing Forward — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Martini Shot — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Archtop Eddy — 11:30 a.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
“Beethoven 7” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Hed P.E. — With Cryptic Writings, Fall from Silence, Mammothor, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Upon a Burning Body — With Nekrogoblikon, Buried Above Ground, Adrift on River Styx, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
Powerman 5000 — With The Dub Project, Seven Days Lost, Night of the Living Shred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Orgy — With Motograter, Brand of Julez, The Crowned, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Chauncy Crandall — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., St. Andrews Church, Manitou Springs
SEPT. 20
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
¡Mayday! from Strange Music — With 1Ton of Potluck, Chain Store Collective, Vetlyfe, Seen Loc with #PressPlayDoe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
SEPT. 21
September Mourning — With Kaleido, Charcoal Tongue, Hells Circus, Sins Of Man, Suspension 9, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Authority Zero — With Runaway Kids, In the Whale, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
New Vintage Jazz — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., Classically Alive
Blockbuster Broadway — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Tannahill Weavers — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Chute Nine — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SEPT. 22
City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With We Dream Dawn, featuring Bridget Law, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Smile Empty Soul & FLAW — With Code Red Riot, He Kill 3, Lamb Bed, Worldwide Panic, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Nelly — 7 p.m., Security Service Field
Bullet Boys, Enuff Z’nuff — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jason Miller Band — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 7 p.m., Dale J. Miller Center for Guitar Studies
Blockbuster Broadway — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Westside Rhythm Kings — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Chute Nine — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Sweet Leaf & Maiden Denver — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop
SEPT. 23
Jim Bosse, Alfredo Muro and Alberto Cumplido — 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City
Organ with Friends — 3 p.m., First Christian Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Diane Cluck — Opening with Wolfn’ Ma, 5:30 p.m., Red Crags, Manitou Springs
Doug Cameron — 7 p.m., Cañon City Hugh School Auditorium
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
SEPT. 26
Bruce Hayes — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
