go-music

MUSIC

FRIDAY

Jungle — With Neil Frances, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Louise Goffin — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts

Bullitt Bread — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Ute Inn

My Blue Sky — Allman Brothers Band Tribute, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

6035 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Rawbert & the Fright — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Too Many Zooz — With Honeycomb, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Eef and the Blues Express — 7 pm., Hotel Elegante

Joe Johnson — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Wai and EcoSono Ensemble — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall, Ent Center for the Arts

American Music Icons — With Sunny G., 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

“Elina Vahala — Beautiful Finland” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Home: Street Requim — With DGMC and Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church

3 of a Kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Micki Free — Blues rock, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop

Ashlee & the Longshot Revival — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

“Elina Vahala — Beautiful Finland” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

KBong — With Kash’d Out, The Knightbeats, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Micki Free — Native American flute, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Kirko Bangz — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Colly — 7 p.m., Jives Coffee Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Royal Bliss — With Joyous Wolf, Messer, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Dave Mason & Steve Cropper — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Roma Ransom — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

OCT. 4

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

New Wave Fest — Tributes to Depeche Mode and David Bowie — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Bezz Believe — 8 p.m., Peak 31

OCT. 5

DeadPhish Orchestra — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Rvzoo — With Cate Sharp, Liz Lowery and Gary Hassig, 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Snak the Ripper — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Fire & Light — Colorado Springs Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church

The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Triggered — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Collective Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

OCT. 6

Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church

Face — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Assuming We Survive — With Rivals, Riot Child, 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

Colorado & New Mexico Metal United Fest — 8 p.m., Peak 31

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Collective Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

OCT. 7

Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2 p.m., First Christian Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

OCT. 9

Vinyl Theatre — With Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

OCT. 10

Reel Big Fish — With Ballyhoo!, We are the Union, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

OCT. 11

John Tesh — 7 p.m., Springs Church

The Movers & Shakers and The Hustle Kings — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments