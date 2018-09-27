MUSIC
FRIDAY
Jungle — With Neil Frances, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Louise Goffin — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts
Bullitt Bread — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Ute Inn
My Blue Sky — Allman Brothers Band Tribute, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
6035 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Rawbert & the Fright — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Too Many Zooz — With Honeycomb, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Eef and the Blues Express — 7 pm., Hotel Elegante
Joe Johnson — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Wai and EcoSono Ensemble — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall, Ent Center for the Arts
American Music Icons — With Sunny G., 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
“Elina Vahala — Beautiful Finland” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Home: Street Requim — With DGMC and Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church
3 of a Kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Micki Free — Blues rock, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop
Ashlee & the Longshot Revival — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
“Elina Vahala — Beautiful Finland” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
KBong — With Kash’d Out, The Knightbeats, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Micki Free — Native American flute, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Kirko Bangz — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Colly — 7 p.m., Jives Coffee Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Royal Bliss — With Joyous Wolf, Messer, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Dave Mason & Steve Cropper — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Roma Ransom — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
OCT. 4
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
New Wave Fest — Tributes to Depeche Mode and David Bowie — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Bezz Believe — 8 p.m., Peak 31
OCT. 5
DeadPhish Orchestra — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Rvzoo — With Cate Sharp, Liz Lowery and Gary Hassig, 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Snak the Ripper — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Fire & Light — Colorado Springs Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church
The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Triggered — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Collective Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
OCT. 6
Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church
Face — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Assuming We Survive — With Rivals, Riot Child, 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
Colorado & New Mexico Metal United Fest — 8 p.m., Peak 31
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Collective Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
OCT. 7
Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2 p.m., First Christian Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
OCT. 9
Vinyl Theatre — With Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
OCT. 10
Reel Big Fish — With Ballyhoo!, We are the Union, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
OCT. 11
John Tesh — 7 p.m., Springs Church
The Movers & Shakers and The Hustle Kings — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
