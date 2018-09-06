go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

A Celebrity Classic — With Craig Morgan, Richie McDonald, Keni Thomas, Billy Montana and Jimmy Nichols, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Fatebringer — With Chaos Ladder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Visiting Composer Concert: Yehudi Wyner — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Cloud Palace — 9 p.m., Peak 31

FRIDAY

Beatidudes and Cherry Creek Pickers — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Theoretic — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Flying W Wranglers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

SolSatellite — 7:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts

Reggie Berg and Sean Hennessy — 8 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Psychedelegates — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wrestle with Jimmy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Woodland Music Series — Chaz Depaolo Band and Hazel Miller Band, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Spinphony, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Roo — With Crystalculture, Y//Run, Osuwi, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Dotsero — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Dirty King, Pretty Vague, Electric Mayhem — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Wrestle with Jimmy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Archtop Eddy — 9 a.m., Coyote’s Coffee Den

Recital Series — With Karine Garibova and Mary Beth Barteau Shaffer, 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City

Organ Spectacular IV — 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Total Chaos — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

311 — With The Reminders, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

WEDNESDAY

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Bill Emery Band, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Josh Ward — With Jay Statham and the Tokie Show, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Rob Fulton and Friends — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

SEPT. 14

Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee

King Iso, King Kash — With #PressPlayDoe on the 1’s & 2’s, D-Note with Timothy C, Apock, T.N.D., Phinix, Young Sour, Cypher Tank Records, Mafio Gang, The Sarge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SEPT. 15

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With High Altitude, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Salt of Sanguine — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Chauncy Crandall — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, GAZETTE

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments