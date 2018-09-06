MUSIC
THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
A Celebrity Classic — With Craig Morgan, Richie McDonald, Keni Thomas, Billy Montana and Jimmy Nichols, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Fatebringer — With Chaos Ladder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Visiting Composer Concert: Yehudi Wyner — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Cloud Palace — 9 p.m., Peak 31
FRIDAY
Beatidudes and Cherry Creek Pickers — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Theoretic — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Flying W Wranglers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
SolSatellite — 7:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts
Reggie Berg and Sean Hennessy — 8 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Psychedelegates — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wrestle with Jimmy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Woodland Music Series — Chaz Depaolo Band and Hazel Miller Band, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Spinphony, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Roo — With Crystalculture, Y//Run, Osuwi, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Dotsero — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Dirty King, Pretty Vague, Electric Mayhem — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Wrestle with Jimmy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Archtop Eddy — 9 a.m., Coyote’s Coffee Den
Recital Series — With Karine Garibova and Mary Beth Barteau Shaffer, 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City
Organ Spectacular IV — 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Total Chaos — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
311 — With The Reminders, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Bill Emery Band, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Josh Ward — With Jay Statham and the Tokie Show, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Rob Fulton and Friends — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
SEPT. 14
Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee
King Iso, King Kash — With #PressPlayDoe on the 1’s & 2’s, D-Note with Timothy C, Apock, T.N.D., Phinix, Young Sour, Cypher Tank Records, Mafio Gang, The Sarge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SEPT. 15
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With High Altitude, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Salt of Sanguine — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Chauncy Crandall — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
