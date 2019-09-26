MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, Immanuel Organ Gym
Tab Benoit — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Night Moves — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs
Friday
Keep Me Speechless — With Matthew Meehan, Oracle Youth, Baltimore, The Bodhi Experiment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Music of Queen — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Son Como Son — 7:30 p.m., Tava Quad (formerly Armstrong Quad), Colorado College
Karla Bonoff — With Joe Uveges, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SATURDAY
Brass Authority and Barkeley Avenue — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill
Dead Set — With Tigerwine, Remain and Sustain, Minor Movements, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Alfredo Muro and Friends — 7 p.m., Dale J Miller Center for Guitar Studies
The Music of Queen — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Firefall — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SUNDAY
Veronika String Quartets — 2 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College
LA Guns — With Burning the Fields, Sabbatar, FN Wyld, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Authority Zero — With The Sleights, Beyond Bridges, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Bobby Jackson — 3:30 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, Monument
Harps and Chords — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium
TUESDAY
Mystery Skulls — With Phangs, Snowblood, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Ghost — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
Visiting Composer Concert: Raven Chacon — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College
OCT. 3
Saliva — With Castle Raven, Gravel, Pretty Vague, All Secrets Known, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Shenandoah — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
OCT. 4
Lynch Mob — With Dirty Kings, Hell’s Circus, S.I.X., Distant Warning, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Broken Revival — With Moonstruck Melodies, 6:30 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Doobie — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jazz Nite and the Late Night Conservatory All Stars — 7 p.m., The Gold Room
Vandoliers — 8 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
OCT. 5
Immolation and Blood Incarnation — With Acedia, Cleanse the Destroyers, Stavesail, Centralia Burns, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
DJ Tony Garcia 90’s Alternative Night — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
OCT. 6
Bill Emery and the Stardust Jazz Orchestra — 3 p.m., Tap Traders
”Academy Winds” — Air Force Academy Band, 3 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium
Cold — With Awake for Days, Glass Helix, Letters from the Sun, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Ballyhoo — With Artikal Sound System, Fayuca, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Woodland Park Wind Symphony and Melchoirshausen (Germany) Wind Band — 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM
VENUE INFORMATION
• Angel Mist Park at Flying Horse — 13509 Silverton Road; tinyurl.com/o56epjh
• Antlers hotel — 4 S. Cascade Ave.; 955-5600, antlers.com
• Back East Bar and Grill — 9475 Briar Village Point; 264-6161, backeastbarandgrill.com
• Back East Bar and Grill — Monument — 1455 Cipriani Loop, Monument; 488-2252, backeastbarandgrill.com
• Bancroft Park — 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/bancroft-park
• Banning Lewis Ranch — 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; tinyurl.com/z8ekdsu
• Bar-K — 124 E. Costilla St.; 358-7788, bar-kco.com
• Bar Louie — 3255 Cinema Point; 219-8550, tinyurl.com/y4rlhmr3
• Barefoot Park — Roller Coaster Road; 494-1222, flyinghorsecolorado.com
• Bear Creek Regional Park — 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; tinyurl.com/y4fvqnz4
• Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course —100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park; 687-7587, shiningmountaingolf.com/restaurant
• Benet Hill Monastery — 3190 Benet Lane; 633-0655, benethillmonastery.org
• Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge — 517 W. Colorado Ave.; 634-9309, bennys-lounge.com
• Bethel Lutheran Church — 4925 Farmingdale Drive; 570-9800, bethellutheran.net
• Black Forest Community Center — 12530 Black Forest Road; 495-3217, bfcommunityclub.org
• The Black Sheep — 2106 E. Platte Ave.; 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com
• Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers — 13071 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com
• Brewer’s Republic — 112 N. Nevada Ave.; 633-2105, brewersrep.com
• Bristol Brewery Co. — 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 633-2555, bristolbrewing.com
• Broadmoor Community Church — 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807, broadmoorchurch.org
• The Broadmoor World Arena — 3185 Venetucci Blvd.; 477-2100, worldarena.com
• Caddy Shack — 4856 Galley Road; 596-7256
• Cañon City High School Auditorium — 1313 College Ave., Cañon City; fremontcountyconcerts.org
• Chapman Foundations Recital Hall at the Ent Center for the Arts — 5225 N. Nevada Ave., 255-3232, uccspresents.org
• The Chicken Coop — 11605 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; 495-3189
• The Church at Woodmoor — 18125 Furrow Road, Monument; 488-3200
• City Auditorium — 221 E. Kiowa St.; 385-5969, tinyurl.com/y8ar6uu4
• Classically Alive — 8 Broadmoor Hills Drive; classicallyalive.com
• Cleats Bar and Grill — 6624 Delmonico Drive; 548-8267, cleatsbar.com
• Cleats Bar and Grill East — 6120 Barnes Road; 344-9301, cleatsbar.com
• The Cliff House at Pikes Peak — 306 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; 785-1000, thecliffhouse.com
• The Coffee Exchange — 526 S. Tejon St.; 635-0277, theexchangeontejon.com
• Colorado Springs Conservatory — 415 S. Sahwatch St.; 577-4556, coloradospringsconservatory.org
• Colorado Springs Country Club — 3333 Templeton Gap Road; 634-8851, cscountryclub.com
• Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College — 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu
• Colorado Springs Flea Market — 5225 E. Platte Ave.; 380-8599, csfleamarket.com
• Colorado Springs Senior Center — 1514 N. Hancock Ave.; 955-3400, ppymca.org/colorado-springs-senior-center
• Colorado College — Call or go online for specific hall addresses, 389-6000, coloradocollege.edu
• Cottonwood Center for the Arts — 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 529-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com
• Country Lodge — 730 Country Drive, Woodland Park; 687-6277
• The Cow Pub and Grill — 5885 Stetson Hills Blvd.; thecowpubandgrill.com
• Cowboys — 25 N. Tejon St.; 596-1212, csnightclubs.com/cowboys
• Coyote’s Coffee Den — Colorado Highway 115 and Sixth Street, Penrose; 372-3012, coyotescoffeeden.com
• Crystola Roadhouse — 20918 U.S. 24, Woodland Park; 687-7879, amusiccompanyinc.com
• Cucuru Gallery and Cafe — 2332 W. Colorado Ave.; 520-9900, cucurucafe.net
• Dale J Miller Center for Guitar Studies — 3617 Betty Drive; childbloomguitarcolorado.com
• Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater at Ent Center for the Arts — 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; 255-3232, uccspresents.org
• Ent Center for the Arts — 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; 255-3232, uccspresents.org
• Family of Christ Lutheran Church Worship Center — 675 W. Baptist Road; 481-2255, foccs.net
• First & Main Town Center — 3650 New Center Point; 550-4660, firstandmaintowncenter.com
• First Christian Church — 16 E. Platte Ave.; 633-8888, firstchristiancos.org
• First Congregational Church — 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 635-3549, fcucc.org
• First Lutheran Church — 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836, flccs.net
• First United Methodist Church — 420 N. Nevada Ave.; 471-8522, fumc-cs.org
• Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill — 2540 Tenderfoot Hill St.; 576-2540; flatirons.biz
• Frankie’s Bar and Grill — 945 N. Powers Blvd.; 574-4881
• Front Range BBQ — 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; 632-2596, frbbq.com
• Friends House Concerts — Call for directions: 373-8879
• Funky Little Theater Co. — 1367 Pecan St.; 425-9509, funkylittletheater.org
• Gateway Park at Wolf Ranch — 5719 Paladine Place; wolf-ranch.com
• Glen Eyrie Castle and Conference Center — 3820 N. 30th St.; 634-0808, gleneyrie.org
• Gold Hill Liquor Store — 797 Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park; 687-9149, facebook.com/goldhillliquor
• Gold Hill Mesa Community Center — 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; 633-2202, goldhillmesa.com
• Gold Hill Theatres — 615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-3555, goldhilltheatres.com
• The Gold Room — 18 S. Nevada Ave.; 634-4653, goldroomlive.com
• Good Company — 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com
• Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church — 631 N. Tejon St.; 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org
• Hillside Gardens — 1006 S. Institute St.; 520-9463, hillsidegardensandevents.com
• International Dance Club — 2422 Busch Ave.; 633-0195, internationaldanceclub.org
• Ivywild School — 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; 368-6100, ivywildschool.com
• Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse and Pub — 21 S. Tejon St.; 385-0766, jackquinnspub.com
• Jackson Creek Senior Living — 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com
• Jives Coffee Lounge — 16 Colbrunn Court; 210-7650, jivescoffeelounge.com
• Johnny Martin’s Car Central — 1 S. Nevada Ave.; 999-5996, johnnymartins.com
• Johnny’s Navajo Hogan — 2817 N. Nevada Ave.; 344-9593, johnnyshogan.com
• Jose Muldoon’s — 222 N. Tejon St.; 636-2311, josemuldoons.com
• La Taverne — 1 Lake Ave.; 577-5772, broadmoor.com
• Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery — 122 E. Kiowa St.; 227-1980, lawrencedryhurstgallery.com
• Legends Rock Bar & Grill — 2790 Hancock Expressway; 390-0423,
• Library 21c — 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 531-6333, ppld.org
• Limbach Park — Front St., Monument; 481-2954, tinyurl.com/y2rbuzgh
• The Loft — 2506 W. Colorado Ave.; 445-9278, loftmusicvenue.com
• Lounge in the Village — W. 3440 Carefree Circle; 550-9721, loungeinthevillage.com
• Lulu’s Downstairs — 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com
• Mackenzie’s Chop House — 128 S. Tejon St.; 635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com
• Manitou Springs City Hall — 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsgov.com
• Manitou Springs Library — 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5206, ppld.org
• The Margarita at Pine Creek — 7350 Pine Creek Road; 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com
• Marmalade at Smokebrush — 219 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 210; 302-4241, smokebrush.org
• The Mezzanine — 20 N. Tejon St., back alley entrance; 232-5046, facebook.com/themezzco
• Mining Exchange Hotel — 8 S. Nevada Ave.; 323-2000, tinyurl.com/y39z4uur
• The Modbo — 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com
• Monument Valley Park — 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net
• Mother Muff’s— 2432 W. Colorado Ave.; 344-8727, mothermuffs.com/about-us
• Motif Jazz Cafe — 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 645-8000, motifjazzcafe.com
• Mucky Duck Restaurant — 10530 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 684-2008, muckyduckco.com
• Nancy Lewis Park — 2615 Logan Ave.; coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/nancy-lewis-park
• North Plaza of University Village Colorado — 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; 632-5000, uvcshopping.com
• Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center — 975 S. Union Blvd.; 634-4997
• Oskar Blues Grill & Brew — 118 N. Tejon St.; 375-1925, tinyurl.com/y6e8hk9f • Paradox Beer Co. — 10 Buffalo Court, Divide; 686-8081, paradoxbeercompany.com
• Patty Jewett Bar and Grill — 900 E. Espanola St.; 385-6908, pattyjewettclubhouse.com
• Peak 31 — 2419 N. Union Blvd.; 227-7168, peak31csprings.com
• Peak Place Coffeehouse — 2360 Montebello Square Drive, Suite H1; 445-1050, peakplacecoffeehouse.com
• The Perk Downtown — 14 S. Tejon St.; 635-1600, theperkdowntown.com
• The Pantry Restaurant — 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; 684-9018, thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com
• The Playing Field Sports Bar — 3958 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 112; 434-8087, theplayingfieldsportsbar.com
• Pikes Peak Brewing — 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 208-4098, pikespeakbrewing.com
• Pikes Peak Center — 190 S. Cascade Ave.; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com
• Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House — 5965 N. Academy Blvd.; Suite 203, 522-1432, pikesperk.com
• The Pinery at the Hill — 775 W. Bijou St.; 634-7772, thepinery.com
• The Pour House — 2030 S. Academy Blvd.; 573-5199
• Prime25 — 1605 S. Tejon St.; 358-9822, prime25.com
• Rasta Pasta — 405 N. Tejon St.; 481-6888, rastapastacs.com
• The Red Martini — 22 N. Tejon St.; 321-9859, csnightclubs.com/red
• Rico’s Café and Wine Bar — 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com
• Rocks Sports Bar & Grill — 1840 N. Academy Blvd.; 638-2022, tinyurl.com/yypdnxz9
• Royal Castle Lounge & Grill — 2355 Platte Place; 375-1886
• Royal Gorge Bridge and Park — 4218 County Road 3A, Cañon City; royalgorgebridge.com
• Sacred Grounds Coffee — 1801 Cheyenne Road; 475-0888, sacredgroundcafe.com
• Sarges Grill — 6436 S. US Highway 85/87, Fountain; 645-8489, sargesgrill.com
• Shockley-Zalabak Theater at Ent Center for the Arts — 5225 N. Nevada Ave., 255-3232, uccspresents.org
• The Side Door — 1645 S. Tejon St.; sidedoormusic.com
• Smorbrod — 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; 634-2727, smorbrod.com
• The Social — 3506 N. Academy Blvd.; 597-9884, thesocial719.com
• Soda Springs Park — 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org
• Springs Rhythm Dance Studio — 1414 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; 597-4451, springsrhythm.com
• Stargazers Theatre and Event Center — 10 S. Parkside Drive; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com
• Studio Bee at Pikes Peak Center — 190 S. Cascade Ave.; 477-2100, pikespeakcenter.com
• Sunshine Studios Live — 3970 Clearview Frontage Road; 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com
• Switchbacks FC Soccer Stadium — Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road; 368-8480, switchbacksfc.com
• Tap Traders — 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; 434-2954; taptraderscoloradosprings.com
• Temple Shalom — 1523 E. Monument St.; 634-5311, templeshalom.com
• Third Space Coffee — 5670 N. Academy Blvd., 465-1657, thirdspacecoffee.org
• The Thirsty Parrot Bar & Grill — 32 S. Tejon St.; 884-1094, facebook.com/thirstyparrotcos
• Tony’s Bar — 326 N. Tejon St., Suite 1224; 228-6566, tonysdowntownbar.com
• Trails End Taproom and Eatery — 3103 W. Colorado Ave.; 428-0080, trailsendtaproom.com
• Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts — 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; 481-0475, trilakesarts.org
• Triple Nickel Tavern — 334 E. Colorado Ave.; 477-9555, facebook.com/triplenickeltavern
• Townhouse Sports Grill — 907 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1085, townhousesportsgrill.com
• University of Colorado Colorado Springs — 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway; 255-8227, uccs.edu
• University of Colorado Colorado Springs Downtown — 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105-A; 255-3994, uccs.edu/downtown
• Ute Inn — 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-1465, facebook.com/uteinn
• Ute Pass Cultural Center — 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-5284, utepassculturalcenter.itgo.com
• Village Seven Presbyterian Church — 4055 Nonchalant Circle South; 574-6700, v7pc.org
• The Warehouse Restaurant & Gallery — 25 W. Cimarron St.; 475-8880, thewarehouserestaurant.com
• Waterfront Park — Forest Lake Drive, Monument; forestlakescolorado.com/events.html
• Western Jubilee Warehouse Theater — 433 E. Cucharras St.; 635-9975, westernjubilee.com
• Westside Community Center — 1628 W. Bijou St., 385-7920, ourwestside.org
• The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon — 5781 N. Academy Blvd.; 465-3806, thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com
• Whistle Pig Brewing — 1840 Dominion Way; 598-1339, facebook.com/whistlepigbrewing
• Wild Goose Meeting House — 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com
• Wooglin’s Deli — 823 N. Tejon St.; 578-9443, wooglinsdeli.com
• Wyatt’s Pub and Grill — 806 Village Center Drive, 598-4100, wyattspub.com
• Zodiac Venue and Bar — 230 Pueblo Ave.; 632-5059, zodiacvenue.com