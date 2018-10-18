MUSIC
THURSDAY
Roma Ransom — 1 p.m., Rico’s Café and Wine Bar
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Dog Fashion Disco — With the Dub Project, Grindscape, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Black Rose Acoustic Society Gospel Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
Alice in Chains — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
The Hoodoo & Hipbone — 9 p.m., Peak 31
FRIDAY
North Office Supply and Friends — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Music Recital — With Ed Heller and William Malone, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus
Alex Bates — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Four Fists — With Shiftee, Angel Davanport, BullHeaded, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
Colorado Floyd — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Blynd Mojo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Eternal Temples — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
World Singing Day Sing-Along — 1:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
A Choral Confluence — With 11 local choral organizations, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Drowning Pool — With Dirty Kings, He Kill 3, Fall from Silence, The Endless, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
UK Subs — With Runaway Agent Orange, Guttermouth, the Nobodys, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Riders — 7 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse, Woodland Park
“Gustav Mahler — Songs of the Earth” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
The Hoodoo — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Three Faces West — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Bullitt Breed Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Blynd Mojo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SUNDAY
Trio Vivante — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
“Trios of Schubert and Brahms” — With Michaela Paetsc, Norah Clydesdale and Abe Minzer, 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Purgatory — With Kharma, Absence of Mine, Chain of Torment, Ultimate Price, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Colony House — With The New Respects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
OCT. 25
Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern
Black Rose Acoustic Society Radio Oldies Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
OCT. 26
Psychostick — With Downtown Brown, Lamb Bed, Punch Clock Heroes, Danimal Cannon, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Honeyhouse, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Who’s Bad — The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Mike Reese — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
OCT. 27
“Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Insane Clown Posse — With Clownvis, Hex Rated, Seenloc with #PressPlayDoe719, Falli, Wicked Pimpz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Steven Curtis Chapman — 7:30 p.m., Springs First Church
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Ashtonz — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Pretty Vague, Gravel, Punch Clock Heroes, Lamb Bed — 9 p.m., Peak 31
OCT. 28
Little London Winds — 3 p.m., First Christian Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Remain and Sustain — With Soul Vice, Lip Gloss and Whack, Dead Set, Fox Lake, Lonely Bones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
OCT. 30
A Summer High, SayWeCanFly — With The Stolen, The Second After, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Halloween Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
NOV. 1
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Black Rose Acoustic Society Swing Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
