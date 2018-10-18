go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Roma Ransom — 1 p.m., Rico’s Café and Wine Bar

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Dog Fashion Disco — With the Dub Project, Grindscape, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Black Rose Acoustic Society Gospel Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

Alice in Chains — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

The Hoodoo & Hipbone — 9 p.m., Peak 31

FRIDAY

North Office Supply and Friends — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Music Recital — With Ed Heller and William Malone, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus

Alex Bates — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Four Fists — With Shiftee, Angel Davanport, BullHeaded, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

Colorado Floyd — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Blynd Mojo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Eternal Temples — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

World Singing Day Sing-Along — 1:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

A Choral Confluence — With 11 local choral organizations, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Drowning Pool — With Dirty Kings, He Kill 3, Fall from Silence, The Endless, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

UK Subs — With Runaway Agent Orange, Guttermouth, the Nobodys, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Riders — 7 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse, Woodland Park

“Gustav Mahler — Songs of the Earth” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

The Hoodoo — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Three Faces West — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Bullitt Breed Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Blynd Mojo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SUNDAY

Trio Vivante — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

“Trios of Schubert and Brahms” — With Michaela Paetsc, Norah Clydesdale and Abe Minzer, 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Purgatory — With Kharma, Absence of Mine, Chain of Torment, Ultimate Price, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Colony House — With The New Respects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

OCT. 25

Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern

Black Rose Acoustic Society Radio Oldies Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

OCT. 26

Psychostick — With Downtown Brown, Lamb Bed, Punch Clock Heroes, Danimal Cannon, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Honeyhouse, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Who’s Bad — The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Mike Reese — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

OCT. 27

“Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Insane Clown Posse — With Clownvis, Hex Rated, Seenloc with #PressPlayDoe719, Falli, Wicked Pimpz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Steven Curtis Chapman — 7:30 p.m., Springs First Church

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Ashtonz — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Pretty Vague, Gravel, Punch Clock Heroes, Lamb Bed — 9 p.m., Peak 31

OCT. 28

Little London Winds — 3 p.m., First Christian Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Remain and Sustain — With Soul Vice, Lip Gloss and Whack, Dead Set, Fox Lake, Lonely Bones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

OCT. 30

A Summer High, SayWeCanFly — With The Stolen, The Second After, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Halloween Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

NOV. 1

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Black Rose Acoustic Society Swing Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

