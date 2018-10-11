go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

John Tesh — 7 p.m., Springs Church

The Movers & Shakers and The Hustle Kings — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Black Rose Acoustic Society Hootenanny Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

FRIDAY

Whitewater Ramble — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Sybarite5 — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Joseph Martin — 7 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church

Beppe Gambetta — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

The Groove — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Mipso — With Mike Clark, 8 p.m., Ivywild School

Suga Bear and the Showtime Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MissFire — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Hit the Shadows, Acedia, Interfate, Fire Glass — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Jon E. Boothe & the Nightwatch — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Lola Black — With Letters from the Sun, Seven Days Lost, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Bruce Hayes — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

“Stravinsky’s Petrushka” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Martini Shot — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams, Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society Jazz Affair — With Jeff Sutton’s Vintage Jazz Band, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

“Stravinsky’s Petrushka” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Chamber Music Recital — With PPCC faculty and Ute Pass Chamber Players, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus

Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church

“We Will Remember Them” — Taylor Memorial Concert, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Stacy Gery — 4 p.m., Acacia Park

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Casting Crowns — Featuring I am They, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

Karl Blau — With Porlolo, 7:30 p.m., The Side Door

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 5:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street

Dale Watson & Wayne “The Train” Hancock — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Armchair Boogie — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

T.O.N.E-Z from Ganstagrass & Gutter Souls — 9 p.m., Peak 31

OCT. 18

Roma Ransom — 1 p.m., Rico’s Café and Wine Bar

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Dog Fashion Disco — With the Dub Project, Grindscape, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Black Rose Acoustic Society Gospel Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

Alice in Chains — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

The Hoodoo & Hipbone — 9 p.m., Peak 31

OCT. 19

North Office Supply and Friends — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Music Recital — With Ed Heller and William Malone, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus

Alex Bates — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Four Fists — With Shiftee, Angel Davanport, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

Colorado Floyd — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

OCT. 20

A Choral Confluence — With 11 local choral organizations, 3-5 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Drowning Pool — With Dirty Kings, He Kill 3, Fall from Silence, The Endless, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

UK Subs — With Runaway Agent Orange, Guttermouth, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Gustav Mahler — Songs of the Earth” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

The Hoodoo — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Three Faces West — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Bullitt Breed Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31

OCT. 21

Trio Vivante — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

“Trios of Schubert and Brahms” — With Michaela Paetsc, Norah Clydesdale and Abe Minzer, 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Purgatory — With Kharma, Absence of Mine, Chain of Torment, Ultimate Price, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

OCT. 24

Colony House — With The New Respects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

OCT. 25

Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern

Black Rose Acoustic Society Radio Oldies Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

