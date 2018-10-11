MUSIC
THURSDAY
John Tesh — 7 p.m., Springs Church
The Movers & Shakers and The Hustle Kings — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Black Rose Acoustic Society Hootenanny Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
FRIDAY
Whitewater Ramble — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Sybarite5 — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Joseph Martin — 7 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church
Beppe Gambetta — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
The Groove — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Mipso — With Mike Clark, 8 p.m., Ivywild School
Suga Bear and the Showtime Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MissFire — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Hit the Shadows, Acedia, Interfate, Fire Glass — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Jon E. Boothe & the Nightwatch — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Lola Black — With Letters from the Sun, Seven Days Lost, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Bruce Hayes — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
“Stravinsky’s Petrushka” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Martini Shot — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams, Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society Jazz Affair — With Jeff Sutton’s Vintage Jazz Band, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
“Stravinsky’s Petrushka” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Chamber Music Recital — With PPCC faculty and Ute Pass Chamber Players, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus
Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church
“We Will Remember Them” — Taylor Memorial Concert, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Stacy Gery — 4 p.m., Acacia Park
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Casting Crowns — Featuring I am They, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
Karl Blau — With Porlolo, 7:30 p.m., The Side Door
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 5:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street
Dale Watson & Wayne “The Train” Hancock — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Armchair Boogie — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
T.O.N.E-Z from Ganstagrass & Gutter Souls — 9 p.m., Peak 31
OCT. 18
Roma Ransom — 1 p.m., Rico’s Café and Wine Bar
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Dog Fashion Disco — With the Dub Project, Grindscape, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Black Rose Acoustic Society Gospel Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
Alice in Chains — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
The Hoodoo & Hipbone — 9 p.m., Peak 31
OCT. 19
North Office Supply and Friends — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Music Recital — With Ed Heller and William Malone, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus
Alex Bates — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Four Fists — With Shiftee, Angel Davanport, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
Colorado Floyd — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
OCT. 20
A Choral Confluence — With 11 local choral organizations, 3-5 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Drowning Pool — With Dirty Kings, He Kill 3, Fall from Silence, The Endless, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
UK Subs — With Runaway Agent Orange, Guttermouth, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Gustav Mahler — Songs of the Earth” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
The Hoodoo — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Three Faces West — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Bullitt Breed Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31
OCT. 21
Trio Vivante — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
“Trios of Schubert and Brahms” — With Michaela Paetsc, Norah Clydesdale and Abe Minzer, 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Purgatory — With Kharma, Absence of Mine, Chain of Torment, Ultimate Price, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
OCT. 24
Colony House — With The New Respects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
OCT. 25
Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern
Black Rose Acoustic Society Radio Oldies Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
