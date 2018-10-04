go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

New Wave Fest — Tribute to Depeche Mode and David Bowie — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Bezz Believe — 8 p.m., Peak 31

FRIDAY

DeadPhish Orchestra — With the Back Pages, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Beatidudes — With Benny the Bow, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Hannah Kirby — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts

Rvzoo — With Cate Sharp, Liz Lowery and Gary Hassig, 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Snak the Ripper — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Fire & Light — Colorado Springs Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Veronika String Quartet — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Triggered — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Collective Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Face — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church

Assuming We Survive — With Rivals, Riot Child, False Report, 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

Colorado & New Mexico Metal United Fest — 8 p.m., Peak 31

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Collective Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2 p.m., First Christian Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Rough Age and Curtis Boucher — 8 p.m., Shuga’s

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

Vinyl Theatre — With the Catching, Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Reel Big Fish — With Ballyhoo!, We are the Union, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

OCT. 11

John Tesh — 7 p.m., Springs Church

The Movers & Shakers and The Hustle Kings — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Black Rose Acoustic Society Hootenanny Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

OCT. 12

Whitewater Ramble — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Sybarite5 — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Joseph Martin — 7 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by the Gadbaw Trio, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

The Groove — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Mipso — 8 p.m., Ivywild School

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Hit the Shadows, Acedia, Interfate, Fire Glass — 9 p.m., Peak 31

OCT. 13

Lola Black — With Letters from the Sun, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Bruce Hayes — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

“Stravinsky’s Petrushka” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams, Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

OCT. 14

“Stravinsky’s Petrushka” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Chamber Music Recital — With PPCC facility and Ute Pass Chamber Players, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus

“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Casting Crowns — Featuring I am They, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

OCT. 17

Dale Watson & Wayne “The Train” Hancock — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Armchair Boogie — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

T.O.N.E-Z from Ganstgrass & Gutter Souls — 9 p.m., Peak 31

OCT. 18

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Dog Fashion Disco — With the Dub Project, Grindscape, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Black Rose Acoustic Society Gospel Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

Alice in Chains — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

The Hoodoo & Hipbone — 9 p.m., Peak 31

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments