MUSIC
THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
New Wave Fest — Tribute to Depeche Mode and David Bowie — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Bezz Believe — 8 p.m., Peak 31
FRIDAY
DeadPhish Orchestra — With the Back Pages, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Beatidudes — With Benny the Bow, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Hannah Kirby — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts
Rvzoo — With Cate Sharp, Liz Lowery and Gary Hassig, 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Snak the Ripper — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Fire & Light — Colorado Springs Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Veronika String Quartet — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Triggered — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Collective Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Face — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church
Assuming We Survive — With Rivals, Riot Child, False Report, 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
Colorado & New Mexico Metal United Fest — 8 p.m., Peak 31
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Collective Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Waves of Poetry: Debussy and Mozart — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2 p.m., First Christian Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Rough Age and Curtis Boucher — 8 p.m., Shuga’s
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
Vinyl Theatre — With the Catching, Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Reel Big Fish — With Ballyhoo!, We are the Union, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
OCT. 11
John Tesh — 7 p.m., Springs Church
The Movers & Shakers and The Hustle Kings — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Black Rose Acoustic Society Hootenanny Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
OCT. 12
Whitewater Ramble — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Sybarite5 — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Joseph Martin — 7 p.m., Vista Grande Baptist Church
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by the Gadbaw Trio, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
The Groove — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Mipso — 8 p.m., Ivywild School
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Hit the Shadows, Acedia, Interfate, Fire Glass — 9 p.m., Peak 31
OCT. 13
Lola Black — With Letters from the Sun, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Bruce Hayes — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
“Stravinsky’s Petrushka” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams, Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
OCT. 14
“Stravinsky’s Petrushka” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Chamber Music Recital — With PPCC facility and Ute Pass Chamber Players, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus
“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Casting Crowns — Featuring I am They, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
OCT. 17
Dale Watson & Wayne “The Train” Hancock — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Armchair Boogie — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
T.O.N.E-Z from Ganstgrass & Gutter Souls — 9 p.m., Peak 31
OCT. 18
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Dog Fashion Disco — With the Dub Project, Grindscape, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Black Rose Acoustic Society Gospel Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
Alice in Chains — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
The Hoodoo & Hipbone — 9 p.m., Peak 31
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM