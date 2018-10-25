MUSIC
THURSDAY
Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern
Black Rose Acoustic Society Radio Oldies Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
FRIDAY
Psychostick — With Downtown Brown, Lamb Bed, Punch Clock Heroes, Danimal Cannon, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Geoff Cleveland Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery Cafe
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Honeyhouse, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Who’s Bad — The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Monsters of Mock — With local musicians, 7 p.m., Zodiac
“Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Mike Reese — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
The VooDoo Hawks — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Goya — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ben Carr — 9 a.m., The Perk Downtown
“Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Insane Clown Posse — With Clownvis, Hex Rated, Seenloc with #PressPlayDoe719, Falli, Wicked Pimpz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MMJQ — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery Cafe
Steven Curtis Chapman — 7:30 p.m., Springs First Church
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Monsters of Mock 2 — With Schlock Lobster and Yasss Queen, 8 p.m., Tony’s
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Ashtonz — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Pretty Vague, Gravel, Punch Clock Heroes, Lamb Bed — 9 p.m., Peak 31
6035 — 9 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill
Woodshed Red — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Little London Winds — 3 p.m., First Christian Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Remain and Sustain — With Soul Vice, Lip Gloss and Whack, Dead Set, Fox Lake, Lonely Bones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
A Summer High, SayWeCanFly — With The Stolen, The Second After, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Halloween Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
NOV. 1
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Black Rose Acoustic Society Swing Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
NOV. 2
The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Wildermiss — With Slow Caves, Spirettes, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Eli Kelly — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
NOV. 3
Veronika String Quartet — 3 p.m., Manitou Art Center
He Kill 3 — With The Jacob Cade Project, Slow Iguana Crossing, Dirty Kings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals — With Child Bite, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Edith — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
NOV. 4
Resonance — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
In Case You Miss Daylight Savings Time — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, Woodland Park
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Carly Pearce — With Trent Harmon, 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
NOV. 5
The Dirtball — With Hex Rated, BadBlood Ent., Michael Ill, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
NOV. 6
A Bernstein Celebration — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
NOV. 7
94.3 KILO’s Fall Brawl — Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin with Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
Blue Frog — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
NOV. 8
Moonshine Bandits — With Jacob Christopher, Mr. Kuss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Aaron Shust — 7 p.m. Vanguard Church
Black Rose Acoustic Society Bluegrass Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
