THURSDAY

Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern

Black Rose Acoustic Society Radio Oldies Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

FRIDAY

Psychostick — With Downtown Brown, Lamb Bed, Punch Clock Heroes, Danimal Cannon, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Geoff Cleveland Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery Cafe

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Honeyhouse, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Who’s Bad — The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Monsters of Mock — With local musicians, 7 p.m., Zodiac

“Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Mike Reese — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

The VooDoo Hawks — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Goya — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ben Carr — 9 a.m., The Perk Downtown

“Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Insane Clown Posse — With Clownvis, Hex Rated, Seenloc with #PressPlayDoe719, Falli, Wicked Pimpz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MMJQ — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery Cafe

Steven Curtis Chapman — 7:30 p.m., Springs First Church

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Monsters of Mock 2 — With Schlock Lobster and Yasss Queen, 8 p.m., Tony’s

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Ashtonz — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Pretty Vague, Gravel, Punch Clock Heroes, Lamb Bed — 9 p.m., Peak 31

6035 — 9 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill

Woodshed Red — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Little London Winds — 3 p.m., First Christian Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Remain and Sustain — With Soul Vice, Lip Gloss and Whack, Dead Set, Fox Lake, Lonely Bones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

A Summer High, SayWeCanFly — With The Stolen, The Second After, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Halloween Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

NOV. 1

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Black Rose Acoustic Society Swing Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

NOV. 2

The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Wildermiss — With Slow Caves, Spirettes, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Eli Kelly — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

NOV. 3

Veronika String Quartet — 3 p.m., Manitou Art Center

He Kill 3 — With The Jacob Cade Project, Slow Iguana Crossing, Dirty Kings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals — With Child Bite, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Edith — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

NOV. 4

Resonance — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

In Case You Miss Daylight Savings Time — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, Woodland Park

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Carly Pearce — With Trent Harmon, 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

NOV. 5

The Dirtball — With Hex Rated, BadBlood Ent., Michael Ill, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

NOV. 6

A Bernstein Celebration — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

NOV. 7

94.3 KILO’s Fall Brawl — Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin with Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

Blue Frog — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

NOV. 8

Moonshine Bandits — With Jacob Christopher, Mr. Kuss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Aaron Shust — 7 p.m. Vanguard Church

Black Rose Acoustic Society Bluegrass Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

