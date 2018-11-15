MUSIC
THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Adam Gardino — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Songs ForSight — The Colorado Springs Conservatory, with musical and medical professionals, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Whitey Morgan — With Alex Williams, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
Grindscape, Angelic Desolation, Crotalus — 9 p.m., Peak 31
FRIDAY
Marc Neiof Trio — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Seven Kingdoms — With Dire Peril, Sabbatar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Chain Store Collective — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Eric Elison — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Tab Benoit — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
The Music of Pink Floyd — Laser Spectacular — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Twelve Valve Diesel, Landward Rogues, Bad M.O. — 9 p.m., Peak 31
The Martini Shot — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Rocco Williams Trio — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Chauncy Crandall Band — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
“Tangents” — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., First Christian Church
DJ Dapper — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
3 of a kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop
Mass Transit — 9 p.m., Peak 31
The Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
“Tangents” — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Born a New — With Chain of Torment, Avoid, Empty Caskets, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Choir Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
TUESDAY
Jazz and Percussion Ensemble — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
WEDNESDAY
Mothersound — With Sentinels, Degrader, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Chauncy Crandall Band — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Pretty Vague and Punch Clock Heroes — 9 p.m., Peak 31
NOV. 23
“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Tevin Draft — With Parrish, Dieagz, DJ Nomad, Aveous/Proktus, To New York, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Jim Salestrom, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Lethal Lisa McCall — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Goya! — 9 p.m., Peak 31
NOV. 24
“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Dan Goebel — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Whitechapel — With Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Professor M — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Dear Rabbit — With Briffaut, 8 p.m., The Side Door
Element One, Gravel — 9 p.m., Peak 31
NOV. 25
“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Just Juice — With Dax, Juz J, Loud Life Crew, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
NOV. 26
Chris Isaak — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
NOV. 28
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
NOV. 29
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
CC Chamber Choir — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
Heroes vs. Villains — 9 p.m., Peak 31
