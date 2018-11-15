go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Adam Gardino — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Songs ForSight — The Colorado Springs Conservatory, with musical and medical professionals, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Whitey Morgan — With Alex Williams, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

Grindscape, Angelic Desolation, Crotalus — 9 p.m., Peak 31

FRIDAY

Marc Neiof Trio — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Seven Kingdoms — With Dire Peril, Sabbatar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Chain Store Collective — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Eric Elison — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Tab Benoit — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

The Music of Pink Floyd — Laser Spectacular — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Twelve Valve Diesel, Landward Rogues, Bad M.O. — 9 p.m., Peak 31

The Martini Shot — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Rocco Williams Trio — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Chauncy Crandall Band — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

“Tangents” — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., First Christian Church

DJ Dapper — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

3 of a kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop

Mass Transit — 9 p.m., Peak 31

The Groove — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

“Tangents” — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Born a New — With Chain of Torment, Avoid, Empty Caskets, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Choir Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

TUESDAY

Jazz and Percussion Ensemble — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

WEDNESDAY

Mothersound — With Sentinels, Degrader, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Chauncy Crandall Band — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Pretty Vague and Punch Clock Heroes — 9 p.m., Peak 31

NOV. 23

“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Tevin Draft — With Parrish, Dieagz, DJ Nomad, Aveous/Proktus, To New York, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Jim Salestrom, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Lethal Lisa McCall — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Goya! — 9 p.m., Peak 31

NOV. 24

“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Dan Goebel — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Whitechapel — With Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Professor M — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Dear Rabbit — With Briffaut, 8 p.m., The Side Door

Element One, Gravel — 9 p.m., Peak 31

NOV. 25

“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Just Juice — With Dax, Juz J, Loud Life Crew, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

NOV. 26

Chris Isaak — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

NOV. 28

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

NOV. 29

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

CC Chamber Choir — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

Heroes vs. Villains — 9 p.m., Peak 31

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

