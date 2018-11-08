go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Geoff Cleveland Duo — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Austin Johnson Band and the Soulcasters — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Moonshine Bandits — With Jacob Christopher, Mr. Kuss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Aaron Shust — 7 p.m. Vanguard Church

Black Rose Acoustic Society Bluegrass Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

FRIDAY

Noise Pollution — With Cryptic Writings, Dragontown Dan, Lavinia Unknown, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Marcie Hureau Duo — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

MarchFourth — With U-Turn Brass Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Masontown, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

BUS Band — Tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Rough Age — With Collin Estes, 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Richard Shindell — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts

Opera Scenes Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Jon E Booth and the Nightwatch — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Deathride — With He Kill 3, Seven Days Lost, Grindscape, 11th Hour, Bunny Gunz, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Crystal & Curious — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Eyehategod, Cro-Mags — With Worry, Burns Like Hell, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Gordon Lightfoot Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Red Moon Rounder — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

“With Honor — Composers Who Served” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Opera Scenes Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Mr. Majestyk’s 8-Track Revival — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Sunshine Anderson — 9 p.m., Old School Tavern

Lisa McCall Band — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

Facing Forward — With comedian, Chinaman, 9 p.m., Peak 31

SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With JoRiCa+1, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

“With Honor — Composers Who Served” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre pipe organ, 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym

Abendmusik Choir — 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church

“A Salute to Veterans” — New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs, 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Nonpoint — With Islander, The Dub Project, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

New Horizon Kicks Band — 7 p.m., Prince Lutheran Church.

TUESDAY

John 5 — With Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Suspension 9, Dirty Kings, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Deafheaven — With DIIV, Chastity, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Brook Ferguson and Susan Grace — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

WEDNESDAY

“Windscapes” — Air Force Academy Band, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

The Vegabonds — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Sprirettes — With Bluebook, 8 p.m., The Side Door

NOV. 15

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Adam Gardino — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Songs ForSight — The Colorado Springs Conservatory, with musical and medical professionals, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Whitey Morgan — With Alex Williams, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

Grindscape, Angelic Desolation, Crotalus — 9 p.m., Peak 31

NOV. 16

Marc Neiof Trio — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Seven Kingdoms — With Dire Peril, Sabbatar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Chain Store Collective —7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Tab Benoit — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

The Music of Pink Floyd — Laser Spectacular — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Twelve Valve Diesel, Landward Rogues, Bad M.O. — 9 p.m., Peak 31

NOV. 17

Rocco Williams Trio — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Chauncy Crandall Band — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Tangents: Beethoven — With Susan Grace, 7 p.m., First Christian Church

DJ Dapper — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

3 of a kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop

Mass Transit — 9 p.m., Peak 31

NOV. 18

Tangents: Beethoven — With Susan Grace, 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Born a New — With Chain of Torment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

NOV. 19

Choir Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

NOV. 20

Jazz and Percussion Ensemble — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

NOV. 21

Mothersound — With Sentinels, Degrader, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Chauncy Crandall Band — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Pretty Vague and Punch Clock Heroes — 9 p.m., Peak 31

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

