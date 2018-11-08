MUSIC
THURSDAY
Geoff Cleveland Duo — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Austin Johnson Band and the Soulcasters — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Moonshine Bandits — With Jacob Christopher, Mr. Kuss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Aaron Shust — 7 p.m. Vanguard Church
Black Rose Acoustic Society Bluegrass Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
FRIDAY
Noise Pollution — With Cryptic Writings, Dragontown Dan, Lavinia Unknown, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Marcie Hureau Duo — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
MarchFourth — With U-Turn Brass Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Masontown, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
BUS Band — Tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Rough Age — With Collin Estes, 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Richard Shindell — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts
Opera Scenes Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Jon E Booth and the Nightwatch — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Deathride — With He Kill 3, Seven Days Lost, Grindscape, 11th Hour, Bunny Gunz, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Crystal & Curious — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Eyehategod, Cro-Mags — With Worry, Burns Like Hell, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Gordon Lightfoot Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Red Moon Rounder — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
“With Honor — Composers Who Served” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Opera Scenes Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Mr. Majestyk’s 8-Track Revival — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Sunshine Anderson — 9 p.m., Old School Tavern
Lisa McCall Band — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
Facing Forward — With comedian, Chinaman, 9 p.m., Peak 31
SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With JoRiCa+1, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
“With Honor — Composers Who Served” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre pipe organ, 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym
Abendmusik Choir — 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church
“A Salute to Veterans” — New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs, 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Nonpoint — With Islander, The Dub Project, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
New Horizon Kicks Band — 7 p.m., Prince Lutheran Church.
TUESDAY
John 5 — With Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Suspension 9, Dirty Kings, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Deafheaven — With DIIV, Chastity, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Brook Ferguson and Susan Grace — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
WEDNESDAY
“Windscapes” — Air Force Academy Band, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
The Vegabonds — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Sprirettes — With Bluebook, 8 p.m., The Side Door
NOV. 15
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Adam Gardino — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Songs ForSight — The Colorado Springs Conservatory, with musical and medical professionals, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Whitey Morgan — With Alex Williams, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
Grindscape, Angelic Desolation, Crotalus — 9 p.m., Peak 31
NOV. 16
Marc Neiof Trio — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Seven Kingdoms — With Dire Peril, Sabbatar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Chain Store Collective —7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Tab Benoit — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
The Music of Pink Floyd — Laser Spectacular — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Twelve Valve Diesel, Landward Rogues, Bad M.O. — 9 p.m., Peak 31
NOV. 17
Rocco Williams Trio — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Chauncy Crandall Band — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Tangents: Beethoven — With Susan Grace, 7 p.m., First Christian Church
DJ Dapper — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
3 of a kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop
Mass Transit — 9 p.m., Peak 31
NOV. 18
Tangents: Beethoven — With Susan Grace, 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Born a New — With Chain of Torment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
NOV. 19
Choir Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
NOV. 20
Jazz and Percussion Ensemble — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
NOV. 21
Mothersound — With Sentinels, Degrader, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Chauncy Crandall Band — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Pretty Vague and Punch Clock Heroes — 9 p.m., Peak 31
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM