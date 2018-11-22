go-music

MUSIC

FRIDAY

“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Tevin Draft — With Parrish, Dieagz, DJ Nomad, Aveous/Proktus, To New York, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Jim Salestrom, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Lethal Lisa McCall — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Goya! — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SATURDAY

“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Dan Goebel — With Brandon Metz, Bayliner, Why They Fight, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Whitechapel — With Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Professor M — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Dear Rabbit — With Briffaut, 8 p.m., The Side Door

Element One, Gravel — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SUNDAY

“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Just Juice — With Dax, Juz J, Loud Life Crew, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Chris Isaak — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

WEDNESDAY

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

CountyWide — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

NOV. 29

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

CC Chamber Choir — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

Heroes vs. Villains — 9 p.m., Peak 31

NOV. 30

Stephen Kellogg — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Tommy Casto and Mike Zito — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Might of Henry, Knockblockers, Last Reel Hero, Autonomous — 9 p.m., Peak 31

