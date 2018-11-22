MUSIC
FRIDAY
“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Tevin Draft — With Parrish, Dieagz, DJ Nomad, Aveous/Proktus, To New York, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Jim Salestrom, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Lethal Lisa McCall — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Goya! — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SATURDAY
“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Dan Goebel — With Brandon Metz, Bayliner, Why They Fight, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Whitechapel — With Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Professor M — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Dear Rabbit — With Briffaut, 8 p.m., The Side Door
Element One, Gravel — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SUNDAY
“The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Just Juice — With Dax, Juz J, Loud Life Crew, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Chris Isaak — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
WEDNESDAY
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
CountyWide — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
NOV. 29
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
CC Chamber Choir — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
Heroes vs. Villains — 9 p.m., Peak 31
NOV. 30
Stephen Kellogg — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Tommy Casto and Mike Zito — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Might of Henry, Knockblockers, Last Reel Hero, Autonomous — 9 p.m., Peak 31
