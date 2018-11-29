go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

CC Chamber Choir — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

Heroes vs. Villains — 9 p.m., Peak 31

FRIDAY

Mixed Genre Madness — With Chodyda1God, Minus Well, The Famm, StoneyBertz, Earsiq, Deter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Stephen Kellogg — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Tommy Casto and Mike Zito — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Might of Henry, Knockblockers, Last Reel Hero, Autonomous — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SATURDAY

Let There Be Peace — America the Beautiful’s Men’s Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church

“Hallelujah” Messiah Choruses and Christmas Classics — With the Sanctuary Choir, Orchestra and Handbells, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church

Bois D’arc — With Glass Cases, Stelth Ulvang, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Early Morning Rebel — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25

Holiday Spectacular — Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Suga Bear — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Andy Burtschi and Stephen Flores, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Dallas Alley Band — 2 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

“Jazz in the Chamber” — With Joseph Liberti and his FluteDaddy Chamber Sextet, 2:30 p.m., David H. Lord Theater, Cottonwood Center for the Arts

Lessons and Carols for the Christmas Season — 2:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Taylor Memorial Concert: Advent Lessons and Carols — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

“Hallelujah” Messiah Choruses and Christmas Classics — With the Sanctuary Choir, Orchestra and Handbells, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church

Woodland Park Wind Symphony Gala Holiday Concert — 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Voice Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

TUESDAY

Instrumental Recital — 5:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

“Holly and Ivy” — Air Force Academy Concert Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

WEDNESDAY

Estas Tonne — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Pink Talking Fish — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Chamber Ensembles — With PPCC Flute Choir and String Ensemble, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus

DEC. 6

Jim Brickman — “A Joyful Christmas” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Michael Martin Murphey Cowboy Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Countywide and Friends — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Snow Tha Product — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

DEC. 7

Capsize — With Thousand Below, Dead Lakes, Dead Set, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Dianne Reeves — “Christmas Time is Here” — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Justin O’Connell — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

DEC. 8

Jack Russell’s Great White — With He Kill 3, Distant Warning, Elevated Sickness, FN Wylde, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Flying W Wranglers Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Sore Eyes — With Chodyda1God, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Christmas Handbell Concert — 7 p.m., Monument Community Presbyterian Church, Monument

“Summit by Candlelight” — With Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m., First Christian Church

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley — With Jason Eady, 7:30 p.m., The Side Door

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Christmas Cheer with WireWood Station — 8 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Blind Monkey — 9 p.m., Peak 31

DEC. 9

“Christmas Joy!” — 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

“Animal Instincts” — With Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

DEC. 10

Sing! An Irish Christmas — With Keith and Kristyn Getty, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Orthodox — With Omen, Fortune’s Fool, Outfather, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Collinsworth Family Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

DEC. 11

Shadow of Intent — With Depths of Hatred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

DEC. 12

Telekinetic Yeti — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Percussion Recital — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

DEC. 13

Devour the Day — With Punch Clock Heroes, Sons of Valor, He Hill 3, Sins of Man, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Cheyenne Mountain High School Winter Band Concert — 7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School

