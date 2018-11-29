MUSIC
THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
CC Chamber Choir — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
Heroes vs. Villains — 9 p.m., Peak 31
FRIDAY
Mixed Genre Madness — With Chodyda1God, Minus Well, The Famm, StoneyBertz, Earsiq, Deter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Stephen Kellogg — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Tommy Casto and Mike Zito — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Might of Henry, Knockblockers, Last Reel Hero, Autonomous — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SATURDAY
Let There Be Peace — America the Beautiful’s Men’s Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church
“Hallelujah” Messiah Choruses and Christmas Classics — With the Sanctuary Choir, Orchestra and Handbells, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church
Bois D’arc — With Glass Cases, Stelth Ulvang, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Early Morning Rebel — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25
Holiday Spectacular — Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Suga Bear — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Andy Burtschi and Stephen Flores, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Dallas Alley Band — 2 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
“Jazz in the Chamber” — With Joseph Liberti and his FluteDaddy Chamber Sextet, 2:30 p.m., David H. Lord Theater, Cottonwood Center for the Arts
Lessons and Carols for the Christmas Season — 2:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Taylor Memorial Concert: Advent Lessons and Carols — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
“Hallelujah” Messiah Choruses and Christmas Classics — With the Sanctuary Choir, Orchestra and Handbells, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Gala Holiday Concert — 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Voice Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
TUESDAY
Instrumental Recital — 5:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
“Holly and Ivy” — Air Force Academy Concert Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
WEDNESDAY
Estas Tonne — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Pink Talking Fish — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Chamber Ensembles — With PPCC Flute Choir and String Ensemble, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus
DEC. 6
Jim Brickman — “A Joyful Christmas” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Michael Martin Murphey Cowboy Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Countywide and Friends — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Snow Tha Product — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
DEC. 7
Capsize — With Thousand Below, Dead Lakes, Dead Set, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Dianne Reeves — “Christmas Time is Here” — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Justin O’Connell — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
DEC. 8
Jack Russell’s Great White — With He Kill 3, Distant Warning, Elevated Sickness, FN Wylde, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Flying W Wranglers Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Sore Eyes — With Chodyda1God, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Christmas Handbell Concert — 7 p.m., Monument Community Presbyterian Church, Monument
“Summit by Candlelight” — With Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m., First Christian Church
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley — With Jason Eady, 7:30 p.m., The Side Door
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Christmas Cheer with WireWood Station — 8 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Blind Monkey — 9 p.m., Peak 31
DEC. 9
“Christmas Joy!” — 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
“Animal Instincts” — With Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
DEC. 10
Sing! An Irish Christmas — With Keith and Kristyn Getty, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Orthodox — With Omen, Fortune’s Fool, Outfather, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Collinsworth Family Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
DEC. 11
Shadow of Intent — With Depths of Hatred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
DEC. 12
Telekinetic Yeti — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Percussion Recital — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus
Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
DEC. 13
Devour the Day — With Punch Clock Heroes, Sons of Valor, He Hill 3, Sins of Man, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Cheyenne Mountain High School Winter Band Concert — 7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School
