THURSDAY

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Edie Carey and Lindsay and Jeremy Facknitz — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Black Rose Acoustic Society Swing Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

FRIDAY

The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Wildermiss — With Slow Caves, Spirettes, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Eli Kelly — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Stereo Tramps — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Veronika String Quartet — 3 p.m., Manitou Art Center

He Kill 3 — With The Jacob Cade Project, Slow Iguana Crossing, Dirty Kings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals — With Child Bite, Deathride, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Edith — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SUNDAY

Resonance — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

In Case You Miss Daylight Saving Time — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, Woodland Park

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Carly Pearce — With Trent Harmon, 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

The Dirtball — With Hex Rated, BadBlood Ent., Michael Ill, Package, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

TUESDAY

A Bernstein Celebration — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater

WEDNESDAY

94.3 KILO’s Fall Brawl — Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin with Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

Fortune’s Fool — With War Prayer, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, Ourfather, Chain of Torment, The Dub Project, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Blue Frog — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

NOV. 8

Austin Johnson Band and the Soulcasters — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Moonshine Bandits — With Jacob Christopher, Mr. Kuss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Aaron Shust — 7 p.m. Vanguard Church

Black Rose Acoustic Society Bluegrass Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center

NOV. 9

Noise Pollution — With Cryptic Writings, Dragontown Dan, Lavinia Unknown, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

MarchFourth — With U-Turn Brass Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Masontown, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Rough Age — With Collin Estes, 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Richard Shindell — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts

Opera Scenes Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

NOV. 10

Deathride — With He Kill 3, Seven Days Lost, Grindscape, 11th Hour, Bunny Gunz, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Eyehategod, Cro-Mags — With Worry, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Red Moon Rounder — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

“With Honor — Composers Who Served” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Opera Scenes Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Mr. Majestyk’s 8-Track Revival — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Sunshine Anderson — 9 p.m., Old School Tavern

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

NOV. 11

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With JoRiCa+1, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

“With Honor — Composers Who Served” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre Pipe Organ, 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym

Abendmusik Choir — 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church

“A Salute to Veterans” — New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs, 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Nonpoint — With Islander, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

NOV. 13

John 5 — With Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Suspension 9, Dirty Kings, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Deafheaven — With DIIV, Chastity, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Brook Ferguson and Susan Grace — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

