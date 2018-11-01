MUSIC
THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Edie Carey and Lindsay and Jeremy Facknitz — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Black Rose Acoustic Society Swing Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
FRIDAY
The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Wildermiss — With Slow Caves, Spirettes, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Eli Kelly — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Stereo Tramps — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Veronika String Quartet — 3 p.m., Manitou Art Center
He Kill 3 — With The Jacob Cade Project, Slow Iguana Crossing, Dirty Kings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals — With Child Bite, Deathride, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Edith — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SUNDAY
Resonance — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
In Case You Miss Daylight Saving Time — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, Woodland Park
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Carly Pearce — With Trent Harmon, 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
The Dirtball — With Hex Rated, BadBlood Ent., Michael Ill, Package, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
TUESDAY
A Bernstein Celebration — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater
WEDNESDAY
94.3 KILO’s Fall Brawl — Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin with Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
Fortune’s Fool — With War Prayer, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, Ourfather, Chain of Torment, The Dub Project, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Blue Frog — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
NOV. 8
Austin Johnson Band and the Soulcasters — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Moonshine Bandits — With Jacob Christopher, Mr. Kuss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Aaron Shust — 7 p.m. Vanguard Church
Black Rose Acoustic Society Bluegrass Jam — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center
NOV. 9
Noise Pollution — With Cryptic Writings, Dragontown Dan, Lavinia Unknown, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
MarchFourth — With U-Turn Brass Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Masontown, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Rough Age — With Collin Estes, 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Richard Shindell — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts
Opera Scenes Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
NOV. 10
Deathride — With He Kill 3, Seven Days Lost, Grindscape, 11th Hour, Bunny Gunz, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Eyehategod, Cro-Mags — With Worry, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Red Moon Rounder — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
“With Honor — Composers Who Served” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Opera Scenes Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Mr. Majestyk’s 8-Track Revival — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Sunshine Anderson — 9 p.m., Old School Tavern
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
NOV. 11
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With JoRiCa+1, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
“With Honor — Composers Who Served” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre Pipe Organ, 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym
Abendmusik Choir — 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church
“A Salute to Veterans” — New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs, 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Nonpoint — With Islander, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
NOV. 13
John 5 — With Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Suspension 9, Dirty Kings, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Deafheaven — With DIIV, Chastity, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Brook Ferguson and Susan Grace — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
