go-music
Caption +

Courtesy of Pngtree
Show MoreShow Less

MUSIC

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Tony Exum Jr. — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Carsie Blanton — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, Skyway

Anglum, Mock & Greene — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Jeffrey Alan Byrd — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SofaKillers — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Gearheart — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

LO2 Classic Rock Music Festival — 11:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Midland Pavilion, Woodland Park

“A Good Day” — America the Beautiful Chorus with Newfangled Four, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church

Colorado Brass Arts — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Your Hands Write History — With Deathbreaker, Ghost Heart, Convert, Ribbon, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Haymakers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Smile Empty Dark Soul — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Flying W Wranglers — 2 p.m., Mountain St. Francis Auditorium

Young Artist Showcase Concert — With winners of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs competition, 2:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church

True Colors Concert — Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Jared & the Mill — With Whitacre, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Dewayn Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

Blessthefall — With Slaves, Glass Houses, Palisades, 5:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

Michael Reese — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

WEDNESDAY

Flotsam and Jetsam — With Distant Warning, Playing with Smoke, 11th Hour, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Psychedeligates — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Judas Priest — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

JUNE 6

Colorado Springs Chorale — 12:15 p.m., south steps of Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum

Hot Buttered Rum — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

JUNE 7

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Beatidudes — Zoe Anderson will open show, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Swing Factory Big Band — Jazz in June, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Reverend Horton Heat — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Z-RO — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Southern Soul Affair — With Bryson “Cupid” Bernard, 8 p.m., The Social

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Sandy Wells — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JUNE 8

Manitou Women’s Music Fest — Noon, Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

BKG Hip-Hop Artist Showcase — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kopesetic — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Roots & Rhythm Duo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

JUNE 9

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Through the Roots — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments