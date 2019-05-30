MUSIC
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Tony Exum Jr. — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Carsie Blanton — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, Skyway
Anglum, Mock & Greene — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Jeffrey Alan Byrd — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SofaKillers — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Gearheart — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
LO2 Classic Rock Music Festival — 11:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Midland Pavilion, Woodland Park
“A Good Day” — America the Beautiful Chorus with Newfangled Four, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church
Colorado Brass Arts — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Your Hands Write History — With Deathbreaker, Ghost Heart, Convert, Ribbon, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Haymakers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Smile Empty Dark Soul — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Flying W Wranglers — 2 p.m., Mountain St. Francis Auditorium
Young Artist Showcase Concert — With winners of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs competition, 2:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church
True Colors Concert — Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Jared & the Mill — With Whitacre, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Dewayn Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
Blessthefall — With Slaves, Glass Houses, Palisades, 5:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
Michael Reese — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
WEDNESDAY
Flotsam and Jetsam — With Distant Warning, Playing with Smoke, 11th Hour, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Psychedeligates — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Judas Priest — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
JUNE 6
Colorado Springs Chorale — 12:15 p.m., south steps of Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum
Hot Buttered Rum — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
JUNE 7
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
The Beatidudes — Zoe Anderson will open show, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Swing Factory Big Band — Jazz in June, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Reverend Horton Heat — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Z-RO — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Southern Soul Affair — With Bryson “Cupid” Bernard, 8 p.m., The Social
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Sandy Wells — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JUNE 8
Manitou Women’s Music Fest — Noon, Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
BKG Hip-Hop Artist Showcase — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kopesetic — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Roots & Rhythm Duo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
JUNE 9
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Through the Roots — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM