MUSIC
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Radkey — With The Dose, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Glen Campbell & Friends Goodtime Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge, 517 W. Colorado Ave.; 634-9309.
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Eighty3 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
SATURDAY
Sin of Man — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Gadget — With Cloud Rat, Immortal Bird, 908, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Glen Campbell & Friends Goodtime Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Jake Loggins — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Jacob Christopher — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
SUNDAY
“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Demun Jones — With Crucifix, Long Cut, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
P.O.D. — With Nonpoint, Islander, Nine Shrines, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
TUESDAY
Palaye Royale — With Weathers, Starbenders, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Kari Dell — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Listener — With Birds in Row, Quentin Suave, Bridges Will Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Matt O’ree Band — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Element One — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
MAY 31
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Tony Exum Jr. — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Carsie Blanton — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, Skyway
Jeffrey Alan Byrd — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SofaKillers — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
JUNE 1
LO2 Classic Rock Music Festival — 11:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Midland Pavilion, Woodland Park
“A Good Day” — America the Beautiful Chorus with Newfangled Four, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church
Convert — With Ribbon, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Haymakers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
JUNE 2
Smile Empty Dark Soul — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
True Colors Concert — Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Jared & the Mill — With Whitacre, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Dewayn Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM