MUSIC

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Radkey — With The Dose, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Glen Campbell & Friends Goodtime Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge, 517 W. Colorado Ave.; 634-9309.

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Eighty3 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

SATURDAY

Sin of Man — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Gadget — With Cloud Rat, Immortal Bird, 908, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Glen Campbell & Friends Goodtime Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Jake Loggins — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Jacob Christopher — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

SUNDAY

“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Demun Jones — With Crucifix, Long Cut, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

P.O.D. — With Nonpoint, Islander, Nine Shrines, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

TUESDAY

Palaye Royale — With Weathers, Starbenders, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Kari Dell — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Listener — With Birds in Row, Quentin Suave, Bridges Will Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Matt O’ree Band — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Element One — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

MAY 31

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Tony Exum Jr. — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Carsie Blanton — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, Skyway

Jeffrey Alan Byrd — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SofaKillers — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

JUNE 1

LO2 Classic Rock Music Festival — 11:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Midland Pavilion, Woodland Park

“A Good Day” — America the Beautiful Chorus with Newfangled Four, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church

Convert — With Ribbon, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Haymakers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

JUNE 2

Smile Empty Dark Soul — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

True Colors Concert — Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Jared & the Mill — With Whitacre, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Dewayn Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

