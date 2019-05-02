MUSIC
THURSDAY
Maggie Rains & the Crooked Keys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Musical Theater Scenes — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Joy Taylor and the Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Autumn Creatures — With Ourfather, Ultraviolet, Hayden Trobee of Tigerwine, Pit Viper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Hell Freezes Over — An Eagles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
“May the Fourth be With You” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
The Strange Parade — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ceschi, Factor — With Zeta, Common Grackle, Spoken Nerd, Cheap Perfume, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
“Jurassic Travel through Sight & Sound” — Woodland Park Wind Symphony, 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Dallas Alley Band — 7 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Hell Freezes Over — An Eagles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
“May the Fourth be With You” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Da Vinci’s Dreams: Music and the Nature of Genius — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Colorado College Guitar Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Andy Burtschi and Todd Williams, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Flying W Wranglers — Noon and 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Bottle Schools Hug it Forward Music Festival — 2 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church
Da Vinci’s Dreams: Music and the Nature of Genius — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Cattle Decapitation — With Unidad Trauma, Scepter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Tenebrae New Music Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Knocked Loose — With The Acacia Strain, Harms Way, Sanction, Higher Power, Fortune’s Fool, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
TUESDAY
Colorado College Chamber Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
WEDNESDAY
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Vijay Iyer Sextet — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater
MAY 9
Lenore Raphael — 7 p.m, The Gold Room
Carnifex — With Oceano, Enterprise Earth, Prison, Crown-Magnetar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Uvegas: Katie and Joe — With Lindsay and Jeremy Facknitz, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
MAY 10
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
BlackHawk — Wirewood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Spring Concert — Pikes Peak Home School Band and Strings, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God
“Star Spangled Pops” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Grassfed — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Craig Walter — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MAY 11
Canyon Winds Chamber Music Recital — 3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church
XVOX: Generations Joined in Song — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Wirewood Station — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brother
“Star Spangled Pops” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Rob Vicious of Shoreline Mafia — With J Knack, Package the Rapper, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MAY 12
Flying W Wranglers — Noon and 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Gamelan Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Adelitas Way — With Blacklite District, American Sin, ZFG, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MAY 15
Hed Pe — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor — With Euth, Lowfaith, Deter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
MAY 16
Tech N9ne — With Krizz Kaliko, Dax, Mayday, UBI, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
