MUSIC

THURSDAY

Maggie Rains & the Crooked Keys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Musical Theater Scenes — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Joy Taylor and the Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Autumn Creatures — With Ourfather, Ultraviolet, Hayden Trobee of Tigerwine, Pit Viper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Hell Freezes Over — An Eagles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

“May the Fourth be With You” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

The Strange Parade — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ceschi, Factor — With Zeta, Common Grackle, Spoken Nerd, Cheap Perfume, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

“Jurassic Travel through Sight & Sound” — Woodland Park Wind Symphony, 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Dallas Alley Band — 7 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Hell Freezes Over — An Eagles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

“May the Fourth be With You” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Da Vinci’s Dreams: Music and the Nature of Genius — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Colorado College Guitar Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Andy Burtschi and Todd Williams, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Flying W Wranglers — Noon and 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Bottle Schools Hug it Forward Music Festival — 2 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church

Da Vinci’s Dreams: Music and the Nature of Genius — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Cattle Decapitation — With Unidad Trauma, Scepter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Tenebrae New Music Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Knocked Loose — With The Acacia Strain, Harms Way, Sanction, Higher Power, Fortune’s Fool, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

TUESDAY

Colorado College Chamber Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

WEDNESDAY

Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Vijay Iyer Sextet — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater

MAY 9

Lenore Raphael — 7 p.m, The Gold Room

Carnifex — With Oceano, Enterprise Earth, Prison, Crown-Magnetar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Uvegas: Katie and Joe — With Lindsay and Jeremy Facknitz, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

MAY 10

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

BlackHawk — Wirewood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Spring Concert — Pikes Peak Home School Band and Strings, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God

“Star Spangled Pops” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Grassfed — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Craig Walter — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MAY 11

Canyon Winds Chamber Music Recital — 3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church

XVOX: Generations Joined in Song — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Wirewood Station — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brother

“Star Spangled Pops” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Rob Vicious of Shoreline Mafia — With J Knack, Package the Rapper, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MAY 12

Flying W Wranglers — Noon and 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Gamelan Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Adelitas Way — With Blacklite District, American Sin, ZFG, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MAY 15

Hed Pe — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor — With Euth, Lowfaith, Deter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

MAY 16

Tech N9ne — With Krizz Kaliko, Dax, Mayday, UBI, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

