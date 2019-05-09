MUSIC
THURSDAY
Lenore Raphael — 7 p.m, The Gold Room
Carnifex — With Oceano, Enterprise Earth, Prison, Crown-Magnetar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Katie and Joe Uveges — With Lindsay Weidmann and Jeremy Facknitz, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
BlackHawk — Wirewood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Elay Arson — With eHpH, Neurock, Ytheghost, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Spring Concert — Pikes Peak Home School Band and Strings, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God
Grassfed — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
“Star Spangled Pops” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Craig Walter — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
30,000 Days — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Canyon Winds Chamber Music Recital — 3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church
XVOX: Generations Joined in Song — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Wirewood Station — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
“Star Spangled Pops” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Rob Vicious of Shoreline Mafia — With J Knack, Package the Rapper, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Stereo Tramps — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Flying W Wranglers — Noon and 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Pikes Peak Jazz And Swing Society’s May Jazz Affair — With JoRiCa, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
Gamelan Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Adelitas Way — With Blacklite District, American Sin, ZFG, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
“Champions of Freedom” Armed Forces Day Concert — Presented by the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
WEDNESDAY
Larry Lafferty and the Vehicle — 6 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Hed Pe — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor — With Euth, Lowfaith, Deter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
MAY 16
Tech N9ne — With Krizz Kaliko, Dax, Mayday, UBI, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Late Ones — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MAY 17
Insane Clown Posse — With 3 p.m., The Black Sheep
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Alyssa Ruffin — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Danny Seraphine — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brother
Blair Crimmins and the Hookers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wendy Woo Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MAY 18
Canyon Winds Concert Band Springs Concert — 3 p.m., Coronado High School
Slothrust — With Summer Cannibals, Pout House, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Danny Seraphine — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brother
“Boléro” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Joseph Hall — Elvis rock ‘n remember tribute, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MAY 19
Flying W Wranglers — Noon and 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Song Spinners — 1 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, Monument
“Boléro” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Blue Frog — With Wayne Hammerstadt, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM