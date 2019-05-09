go-music
Caption +

Courtesy of Pngtree
Show MoreShow Less

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Lenore Raphael — 7 p.m, The Gold Room

Carnifex — With Oceano, Enterprise Earth, Prison, Crown-Magnetar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Katie and Joe Uveges — With Lindsay Weidmann and Jeremy Facknitz, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

BlackHawk — Wirewood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Elay Arson — With eHpH, Neurock, Ytheghost, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Spring Concert — Pikes Peak Home School Band and Strings, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God

Grassfed — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

“Star Spangled Pops” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Craig Walter — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

30,000 Days — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Canyon Winds Chamber Music Recital — 3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church

XVOX: Generations Joined in Song — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Wirewood Station — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

“Star Spangled Pops” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Rob Vicious of Shoreline Mafia — With J Knack, Package the Rapper, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Stereo Tramps — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Flying W Wranglers — Noon and 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Pikes Peak Jazz And Swing Society’s May Jazz Affair — With JoRiCa, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

Gamelan Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Adelitas Way — With Blacklite District, American Sin, ZFG, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

“Champions of Freedom” Armed Forces Day Concert — Presented by the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

WEDNESDAY

Larry Lafferty and the Vehicle — 6 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Hed Pe — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor — With Euth, Lowfaith, Deter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

MAY 16

Tech N9ne — With Krizz Kaliko, Dax, Mayday, UBI, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Late Ones — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MAY 17

Insane Clown Posse — With 3 p.m., The Black Sheep

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Alyssa Ruffin — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Danny Seraphine — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brother

Blair Crimmins and the Hookers — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wendy Woo Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MAY 18

Canyon Winds Concert Band Springs Concert — 3 p.m., Coronado High School

Slothrust — With Summer Cannibals, Pout House, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Danny Seraphine — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brother

“Boléro” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Joseph Hall — Elvis rock ‘n remember tribute, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MAY 19

Flying W Wranglers — Noon and 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Song Spinners — 1 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, Monument

“Boléro” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Blue Frog — With Wayne Hammerstadt, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments